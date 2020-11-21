TEWKSBURY — Book discussion groups are a popular way for people to come together and share insights and impressions about a shared book the group has read. In the same vein, the Tewksbury Public Library’s poetry circle explores the same aspects of message, intent and interpretation, but for poems.
Similar in organization to a book group, Diane Giarrusso, Tewksbury Public Library’s director, calls the drop-in group very “casual.” The group meets on the second Wednesday of every month from 1:30 - 3 p.m. via Zoom.
Giarrusso said the group’s intent is to offer a non-academic approach to poetry; a way to provide everyone a chance to come at the works from whichever way is most comfortable. Unlike a novel which has a plot and “300 pages to develop an idea of what the author intended,” poems are shorter and may have many layers of meaning.
“We don’t always know what the poet is thinking,” said Giarrusso, who added that each member ascribes significance to different things in the poems.
Laughing she said, “and sometimes we forget to read the title and after a long dissection, look back and have an ‘ah ha’ moment….we have a lot of fun!”
Giarrusso maintains an email list of those wishing to receive poems each month. She curates 6-8 poems and sends them out one week in advance for people to read and review. Sometimes there is a theme, sometimes the focus is on a particular poet. Giarrusso welcomes anyone interested to request to be on the list even if they don’t intend to attend the discussion.
The transition to Zoom has been easy for the circle, which has met consistently since it was started in 2016. Giarrusso sends a link for those who wish to participate, and some participants read a poem and others just listen.
“We also share poetry news,” said Giarrusso, including any poetry related events in the area, special poet appearances, or the passing of famous poet.
Some members have even shared poetry they have written themselves. Then, Giarrusso reads a poem and the group discusses it. Giarrusso acknowledges that not everyone is comfortable with technology so some of the participants who used to attend in person are on hiatus. However, she welcomes anyone from any community to join in.
Some of the poets that the group has explored include Mary Oliver, whom Giarrusso describes as “very accessible to all ages and stages,” Carl Sandburg, Natasha Trethewey — a bi-racial woman who grew up in the South, and Galway Kinnell, a favorite of Giarrusso’s right now.
“Saint Francis and the Sow is such an exploration of inner beauty and loving yourself — it’s really wonderful,” said Giarrusso.
Giarrusso tries to bring modern poets into the group but will explore Robert Frost’s work equally.
“Robert Frost has an amazing range,” she said, “he’s not just about snowy woods.”
The next set of poems will be sent out Dec. 9, and Giarrusso welcomes everyone to request the poems. There is a link on the library website to email for the poems https://www.tewksburypl.org/user/28/contact or residents may call the front desk at 978-640-4490.
