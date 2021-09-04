TEWKSBURY — This week will mark the first week the Tewksbury Community Market will be held at their new location, Livingston Street Park. One of the vendors in attendance at the newly-relocated market will be Ackreations Treasures, a business specializing in hairpiece accessories.
Among the products sold by Ackreations Treasures are hair bows, hair pins, headbands, and scrunchies. Also included are hair accessories tailored to babies, toddlers, and chidren. All products are handmade, with many of them being hand-crocheted. Aside from hair accessories, pom pom keychains are also available for sale online.
In addition to being available at the Tewksbury Community Market, Ackreations Treasures are also available to purchase on Etsy. The shop can be found at: www.etsy.com/shop/ackreationstreasures.
The Tewksbury Community Market will be held at Livingston Street Park, and operate every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 30. Parking will be available in the surrounding lots across the street from the Recreation Center, across from the Field of Dreams Complex, and next to the playground. Handicap parking will be located in the small lot in front of the Recreation Center.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
