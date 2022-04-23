TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury’s chicken keeping group met recently to discuss topics related to owning and raising backyard hens. Known as the Tewksbury Community Cluckers, the group has formed a substantial and helpful membership, led by Animal Inspector Pam Thomas.
The group will meet a few times each year and will welcome guest speakers to share information for the hen owners. The group also includes bee keepers and master gardeners, according to Thomas.
Thomas said backyard chickens have become very popular for their egg laying, especially as the homesteading movement has gained popularity and people want to know and control the source of their food.
Residents are allowed to have the animals through registering with the town and meeting with the animal inspector to discuss best practices. There are currently over 50 registrations for backyard hens, and residents must have a registration permit before acquiring the animals.
A topic of recent interest is the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. All domestic poultry in Massachusetts could potentially be affected, so good animal management is suggested to safeguard hens kept in residential settings.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, the virus is highly transmissible and can affect wild or domesticated birds. This includes chickens, turkeys, and guinea hens. Animals exposed to the pathogen can be infected without ever becoming sick but pass the HPAI through droppings, feathers, or other contact.
Exposed animals can die within days. Residents who have domestic birds are encouraged to keep their flocks in their coops or pens, or covered outbuildings. Thomas suggests keeping hens contained until the wild bird migratory period is over, a step designed to reduce interaction with potential contaminants from the birds.
As of April 8, 2022, concern has been elevated in Massachusetts such that any exhibitions or competitions where birds might be present have been cancelled by the Commonwealth until further notice. This means 4H events, fairs, and the like.
It was reported that a backyard turkey farm in Western Massachusetts suffered an outbreak, and the virus has been detected in wild birds elsewhere in Massachusetts.
“We don’t want people to panic,” said Thomas, “but we want them to be aware and practice good hygiene measures for their flocks.”
According to the CDC, humans are rarely affected by the HPAI virus, but those who are in close contact with birds often could be at risk. Touching an eye, nose, or mouth with a hand that touches an infected surface could transmit the disease to a person. Flock owners are encouraged to have “coop shoes” and not wear footwear anywhere else, and not to visit other flocks at this time.
There is an informative Backyard Chicken Basics program available on YouTube.com/TewksburyTV which residents can view to learn about the process if they are considering keeping hens.
For more information about keeping hens in Tewksbury, contact the Health Department at 978-640-4470.
