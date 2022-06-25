TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on June 13, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Eric Ryder was not in attendance.
Town Planner Alexandra Lowder updated the board on sidewalk funding for Route 38, reporting that Senator Barry Finegold put in a $50,000 earmark with the legislature for improvements in front of 1866 Main St., including signal updates at Main Street and Livingston Street.
She also shared that some as-builts have been resolved, and some are still ongoing; Lowder listed several outstanding compliance issues, such as paving. Lowder is also looking at codifying financial support for the police and fire departments to serve the state hospital.
Lowder reminded residents to visit the community market at Livingston Street Park every Thursday, adding that the Fall Festival will be held this year on Oct. 1 and 2.
Lowder also updated the board on several projects around town. A new Mediterranean restaurant, Pera, is opening at the old Skewers location. Mirabella’s Bakery is being renovated and converted into an Italian test kitchen called Brelundi. Building permits have been issued for a bakery, La Vita Dolce, at the old Santander Bank at the corner of Main and Livingston, and for the Starbucks at the former Eastern Bank on Main Street, which may seek future sign special permits.
The board discussed a bond release at 1325 Main St., the former site of Discount Madness. In 2017, the board issued a special permit for 14 townhouses, five retail spaces and seven apartment units. The developer since modified and extended the permit, but the project no longer makes financial sense. The developer is abandoning the permit and is looking to adapt the site to a new use in the future.
The site is secure and has been leveled off and graded.
Member Vinny Fratalia said he wouldn’t approve the release until the site was secured to his satisfaction, noting he entered the property through an unlocked fence. The developer deferred to the board’s requirements.
Member Bob Fowler told the developer to take construction equipment off the site if future construction is far out. The developer said that the equipment is for the removal of stumps on the property.
The board approved the bond release.
The board returned to a site plan special permit, special permit, and land disturbance permit application for Highland View Realty Trust at 60 Highland View Road, behind Vic’s Waffle House. The board previously reviewed a concept plan for the Dutch company Zordi, which outlined plans for a high tech greenhouse in a research and development setting for efficient fruit growth.
Matt Hamor, the developer’s representative, explained that the developer was withdrawing the application for the permits; the company has several ongoing projects and developing the property doesn’t make sense anymore.
Fowler said that recent issues with the site’s drainage system would “come back to bite us.” Hamor told the board that the cancellation of the project was not related to drainage.
The board granted the withdrawal of the application without prejudice.
The board continued a discussion on a site plan special permit and land disturbance permit for Trull Brook Golf Course at 160 and 170 River Road to the June 27 meeting.
The board approved a site plan review application for Tree House Brewing Company at 85 Livingston St.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 27, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.