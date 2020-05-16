Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Planning Board met virtually on May 11, 2020 via te­leconference.

The board returned to a discussion about a non-substantial change request at 1547 Main St. The proponent, Lowell General Hos­pital’s Circle Health ur­gent care, is seeking to change a concrete divider to a rumble strip to ac­commodate fire department concerns over turning capabilities.

The designer considered a sloped granite curbing but after consulting with the fire department, determined that a rumble strip would be the best option. The board voted to ap­prove the change and waived fees associated with the change as it was requested by the fire department.

The board reviewed a non-substantial change re­quest at 940 Andover St., a Mobil gas station. As part of a future intersection pro­ject, the current Mobil sign will be in conflict with changes to the intersection; the proponent is seeking to move their sign. The board approved the change.

The board reviewed a concept plan request by developer Marc Ginsburg for the Tewksbury Country Club at 1880 Main St. The country club is seeking to add a 2,044 square foot building addition with a 100 seat restaurant and re­located clubhouse with ad­ditional restrooms and ad­justments to parking.

Ginsburg announced the permanent closure of his current restaurant at the country club, the Tew-Mac Tavern. He stated that he is trying to separate golf­ers from restaurant patrons.

The board expressed satisfaction with the plan; Ginsburg must next submit an application to move forward.

The board discussed a definitive subdivision/open space residential design at 181 Pine St.

The parcel is more than four acres and will be split into four individual lots, with a minimum of 50 percent open space. The board reviewed engineering and planning comments, as well as wetland and runoff issues. The board expres­sed concern over the main­tenance of a center island; the developer planned to attach maintenance to the homeowner’s association.

The board moved the is­sue to the next meeting.

The board returned to their discussion about the site plan special permit for the new Pleasant Street elementary school. After re­viewing draft conditions, the board voted to approve the permit.

The board resumed an ongoing site plan special permit discussion for 495 Woburn St., a proposed Home Depot e-commerce distribution facility. The 775,000 square foot building is split between Tewksbury and Billerica, and thus the developer is seeking wai­vers to reconcile requirements between the two towns.

The design team said that because of spread-out work shifts, the project will have a very low im­pact on traffic. The board expressed a wish for the proponent to sponsor sidewalk improvements; the developer is going to complete a roadway safety analysis.

The board voted unanimously to approve the permit.

The next meeting is sche­duled for May 11, 2020. Re­sidents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be view­ed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.

