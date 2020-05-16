TEWKSBURY — The Planning Board met virtually on May 11, 2020 via teleconference.
The board returned to a discussion about a non-substantial change request at 1547 Main St. The proponent, Lowell General Hospital’s Circle Health urgent care, is seeking to change a concrete divider to a rumble strip to accommodate fire department concerns over turning capabilities.
The designer considered a sloped granite curbing but after consulting with the fire department, determined that a rumble strip would be the best option. The board voted to approve the change and waived fees associated with the change as it was requested by the fire department.
The board reviewed a non-substantial change request at 940 Andover St., a Mobil gas station. As part of a future intersection project, the current Mobil sign will be in conflict with changes to the intersection; the proponent is seeking to move their sign. The board approved the change.
The board reviewed a concept plan request by developer Marc Ginsburg for the Tewksbury Country Club at 1880 Main St. The country club is seeking to add a 2,044 square foot building addition with a 100 seat restaurant and relocated clubhouse with additional restrooms and adjustments to parking.
Ginsburg announced the permanent closure of his current restaurant at the country club, the Tew-Mac Tavern. He stated that he is trying to separate golfers from restaurant patrons.
The board expressed satisfaction with the plan; Ginsburg must next submit an application to move forward.
The board discussed a definitive subdivision/open space residential design at 181 Pine St.
The parcel is more than four acres and will be split into four individual lots, with a minimum of 50 percent open space. The board reviewed engineering and planning comments, as well as wetland and runoff issues. The board expressed concern over the maintenance of a center island; the developer planned to attach maintenance to the homeowner’s association.
The board moved the issue to the next meeting.
The board returned to their discussion about the site plan special permit for the new Pleasant Street elementary school. After reviewing draft conditions, the board voted to approve the permit.
The board resumed an ongoing site plan special permit discussion for 495 Woburn St., a proposed Home Depot e-commerce distribution facility. The 775,000 square foot building is split between Tewksbury and Billerica, and thus the developer is seeking waivers to reconcile requirements between the two towns.
The design team said that because of spread-out work shifts, the project will have a very low impact on traffic. The board expressed a wish for the proponent to sponsor sidewalk improvements; the developer is going to complete a roadway safety analysis.
The board voted unanimously to approve the permit.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 11, 2020. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
