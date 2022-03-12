TEWKSBURY — In this year’s School Committee race, Christine Chesbrough is among the three candidates vying for an open seat.
A Tewksbury resident for the past 26 years, Chesbrough was a graduate of nearby Andover High School, and went on to attend Northern Essex Community College. She previously worked in early childhood education, and she currently works for a major insurance company as a claims analyst.
Her two children have attended Tewksbury schools; her son is currently a freshman at Tewksbury Memorial High School, while her daughter graduated TMHS in 2020.
In making her decision to run for the School Committee, Chesbrough credits her desire to make a difference in students’ quality of education as her driving force.
“I want all children to have the best education possible, and I want to find a way to keep our teachers interested in investing in our district and our kids,” she said. “I want to make sure every child is safe and feels safe in school. Our community is divided over school issues and I want to find a way to bring us all together.”
If elected, Chesbrough cites her major goals for her time in office as combating social and academic deficits stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, improving communication across the district, and fostering a safe, accepting learning environment for students.
Looking at the recent actions of the School Committee and TPS Administration in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chesbrough expressed approval for the overall actions taken. However, she stated that parents would have benefited from increased options for conferences and school information, primarily in regards to students that aged into different schools over the course of the pandemic. (i.e. from the Wynn Middle School to TMHS).
When looking at the recently resolved TTA contract negotiations, she believes transparency between the district and community would have been beneficial, and she hopes the issues concerning the past year’s negotiations can serve as a learning experience.
“With respect to the contract negotiations, I think it's very important for the public to know all about the union negotiations; I think that the School Committee should have explained what they could and could not share more clearly with the community up front,” she said. “I am glad the contract is now resolved. My hope is we learn from this and take steps for a better process next time.”
Currently, she would grade the School Committee and administration’s overall performance at an average “C.”
Reflecting on her candidacy, Chesbrough states the major focus behind her campaign is supporting the well-being and goals of the district’s students.
“I am running to support all the children in Tewksbury,” she said “Whatever a child’s needs are — special education, college, or career focused, every child in Tewksbury deserves to have the best education and support possible.”
Chesbrough also believes her dedication and willingness to learn and listen to all will enable her to be successful if elected.
“When I participate in something I give it my all. I research when needed, reach out to others, value others’ options and consider all options,” she said. “The School Committee position is a job which I would always be professional to all no matter what their opinions are. I think all need to be listened to; we might not agree with each other all the time but we all want what is best for our children.”
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information regarding how to register to vote, polling locations, etc., visit https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the Town Clerk’s Office via phone at 978-640-4355.
