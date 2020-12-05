TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met on Tuesday, Nov. 24 to hold the annual tax rate hearing and acknowledge recent hirings.
The board first congratulated Captain Joseph Kearns on his appointment as the town’s fire chief. Kearns has worked in the department for 30 years and has been president of Tewksbury Firefighters Union Local 1647. He completed both an independent assessment and an interview.
“I have complete confidence that he will be an excellent chief,” said Town Manager Richard Montuori.
Kearns thanked the board and said that he looks forward to starting his new role in January 2021. The board also thanked Chief Mike Hazel for his 22 years of service in the department and wished him well in his retirement.
The board held the annual tax rate hearing and viewed a presentation from chief assessor Joanne Foley in order to allocate the local property tax levy for FY2021 and select the Minimum Residential Factor.
Foley explained the board’s decision on the MRF affects how the taxes are shifted, “basically shifting the tax rate to move the tax burden to be raised between the residential and open space classes and the commercial, industrial, and personal property classes,” she said.
Foley explained that her office processed 884 deeds in 2019, and determined the valuation of properties to set the tax rate by analyzing market sales data and making market adjustments to the properties. The state Department of Revenue then reviews sales data, values and counts, and property adjustments.
The FY21 levy starts with the FY20 levy and adds 2.5 percent under Prop. 2 and 1/2, FY21 new growth, and a debt exclusion, adding up to a total of $97,389,029 for the FY21 levy.
The calculated single tax rate with no shift comes to $17.69 for both residential and commercial. The Town Manager recommended a 1.56 shift, which would result in a residential tax rate of $15.72 and a commercial/industrial tax rate of $27.60; the portion of the tax burden paid by commercial/industrial would be 25.9 percent with the shift, compared to 16.6 percent without.
Foley said that in comparison to other towns’ average single family home tax rate, “we’re pretty much middle of the pack.”
Several board members said they were in favor of a greater shift onto commercial, industrial, and personal property, but not in 2020.
“I think keeping the status quo is the best environment we can offer our business community which is suffering so much through this pandemic,” said member Jayne Wellman.
“I think the fair thing is to stay the course and not make any changes,” added member Mark Kratman.
Chairman Jay Kelly advocated for shifting more burden off of residents; Kratman said any other year he would agree, but the pandemic has presented more challenges and the town needs to be more responsive to keep businesses open and coming to town.
“Once you increase the shift, you don’t go backwards,” added Wellman. “We’re never going back because it’s too painful [to increase taxes for residents].”
All members except for Kelly voted to set the minimum residential factor at 0.8885 for a 1.56 shift, keeping in line with last year’s decision.
The board declined to adopt a residential exception (which shifts the tax burden from lower value properties to higher value or nonresident properties) or a small commercial exemption (which shifts the tax burden away from parcels occupied by small businesses to other commercial and industrial parcels). The board declined to allow a discount of up to 25 percent for property classified as open space, though there is no qualifying open space in town.
The board appointed Police Chief Ryan Columbus and Council on Aging Director Jan Conole as record access officers for public records requests.
In committee reports, Kratman said that the LRTA is planning to look at changes to bus routes and is considering adding more bus shelters. Stronach reported that the public events committee will not be holding the annual tree lighting this year, but the town common will still be decorated.
The next meeting was scheduled for Dec. 1, 2020. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
