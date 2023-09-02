TEWKSBURY — Members of the Massachusetts National Guard Cyber Team and Tewksbury information technology staff conducted a cyber assessment recently to evaluate the town’s strengths and vulnerabilities with respect to cyber attacks.
Four members of the Massachusetts Army and Air National Guard worked with the Town of Tewksbury on site for two weeks to evaluate vulnerabilities in their cyber security infrastructure, provide an assessment on how it could be improved, and to discuss how the IRT program could be made available throughout the Commonwealth.
The assessments were done as part of the innovative readiness training program or IRT, a Department of Defense program that enables military units to use federally funded training time towards approved community projects.
Town Manager Richard Montuori said, “Cybersecurity is one of the most important issues facing communities and we were very fortunate to have received a grant from Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program which provided cybersecurity assistance that included plan review, software/device inventory, configuration review of critical devices and threat modeling.”
Participants included the town’s IT director Jami Bent and staff, Select Board member James Mackey, Lt. Colonel Chris Elgee, team lead and cyber officer with the Massachusetts National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, and members of the National Guard cyber unit.
The exercise served as a test of the IRT model but also a way to expose guard members-in-training to real life scenarios.
The assessment looked at the town’s operational tech environment including water treatment and distribution systems, conducted an evaluation of the town’s networks, and performed a comprehensive review of cyber security procedures and incident response plans for staff.
In addition, a simulated cyber attack was conducted for staff to use what they learned to detect a digital threat.
Montuori said, “This [assessment] helped us understand where we have vulnerabilities and where we need to make improvements to enhance the security of our system.”
Municipalities are no stranger to cyber attacks. Tewksbury was the victim of a spear phishing attack, reporting in February 2022 that a town employee received an email from a familiar vendor requesting payment via wire transfer. Payment to large vendors via wire transfer is not uncommon for a municipality, but the employee unintentionally transferred $102,000 to a rogue account through the scam, according to town officials.
And Tewksbury is not alone. Quincy, New Bedford, Brockton, Melrose, Boston, and numerous other communities have been hit by cyber criminals in recent years.
According to Mackey, this assessment saved the town over $100,000.
“There are limited options for municipalities to execute these types of assessments and even fewer options for cities and towns to build cyber security programs with their limited staff and budgets,” said Mackey, a retired Army veteran.
Mackey is a cybersecurity professional and has been instrumental in bringing the Massachusetts National Guard to Tewksbury.
“This training engagement will help fortify our community’s cyber security resilience,” said Mackey, applauding town leaders for their willingness to invest time and resources in shoring up digital defenses.
Montuori said, “Their work was of great value to us.”
In October 2022, Tewksbury hosted the first municipal cyber security summit, open to all Merrimack Valley communities, and presented information to town leaders. Out of that summit, the Municipal Cyber Association (municipalcyber.org) was formed as a response to the outpouring of interest by municipalities. Mackey is hopeful that other communities will be able to benefit from the program.
