Trahan principal Jay Harding poses with the school mascot

Trahan principal Jay Harding poses with the school mascot after getting a pie in the face and sprayed with silly string as part of the school's fundraising celebration. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — The Heath Brook and Trahan Parent Advisory Council completed hosting a third Fun Run fundraiser for the schools recently. Along with the support of the company, Boos­ter­thon, a partnership that has yielded strong fund­raising for the Heath Brook and Trahan, the PAC had its most successful event yet.

The PAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization run by an elected group of parents who volunteer their time and effort to provide academic enrichment and social activities for the children of both the Heath Brook and Louise Davy Trahan Elementary schools. 

Partnering with the company, the Booster­thon Fun Run fundraiser is a multi-day event aiming to bring fitness and character to schools throughout the country while also raising mon­ey. The company has been a strong partner for the PAC, providing fundraising that has enabled the school to host author talks, the New England Aquarium’s Tide­pools pro­gram, Top Sci­ence, and performer John­ny the K, among others.

In addition, funds raised helped offset the cost of many field trips the students have participated in, primarily prior to the pandemic.

PAC officers report that the PAC raised more than $110,000 to support in-school enrichment programs, field trips, and school supplies in the three years it has participated in the fun run. Students reached out to friends and family and have received donations from 39 states and four countries.

90 percent of the students registered to participate with 86 percent earning donations for the schools. According to the PAC estimates, they are hoping to realize $45,683 in donations, the largest single event fundraising result to date.

As an incentive for the students, the principals of each school would re­ceive a shaving cream pie in the face and a barrage of silly string. Heath Brook principal Felicia Cena­novic and Trahan principal Jay Harding were good sports on Fri­day when the students me­ter­ed out the promised goo.

Parents and family members gathered at the school playgrounds while the students cheered on their principals. Boos­ter­thon emcees congratulated the students for their efforts while encouraging them to get their silly string cans ready to spray the principals.

Always upbeat, with motivational music in the background, the prin­ci­pals graciously accepted the challenge. Big smiles and a big win for the students and the schools.

