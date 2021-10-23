TEWKSBURY — The Heath Brook and Trahan Parent Advisory Council completed hosting a third Fun Run fundraiser for the schools recently. Along with the support of the company, Boosterthon, a partnership that has yielded strong fundraising for the Heath Brook and Trahan, the PAC had its most successful event yet.
The PAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization run by an elected group of parents who volunteer their time and effort to provide academic enrichment and social activities for the children of both the Heath Brook and Louise Davy Trahan Elementary schools.
Partnering with the company, the Boosterthon Fun Run fundraiser is a multi-day event aiming to bring fitness and character to schools throughout the country while also raising money. The company has been a strong partner for the PAC, providing fundraising that has enabled the school to host author talks, the New England Aquarium’s Tidepools program, Top Science, and performer Johnny the K, among others.
In addition, funds raised helped offset the cost of many field trips the students have participated in, primarily prior to the pandemic.
PAC officers report that the PAC raised more than $110,000 to support in-school enrichment programs, field trips, and school supplies in the three years it has participated in the fun run. Students reached out to friends and family and have received donations from 39 states and four countries.
90 percent of the students registered to participate with 86 percent earning donations for the schools. According to the PAC estimates, they are hoping to realize $45,683 in donations, the largest single event fundraising result to date.
As an incentive for the students, the principals of each school would receive a shaving cream pie in the face and a barrage of silly string. Heath Brook principal Felicia Cenanovic and Trahan principal Jay Harding were good sports on Friday when the students metered out the promised goo.
Parents and family members gathered at the school playgrounds while the students cheered on their principals. Boosterthon emcees congratulated the students for their efforts while encouraging them to get their silly string cans ready to spray the principals.
Always upbeat, with motivational music in the background, the principals graciously accepted the challenge. Big smiles and a big win for the students and the schools.
