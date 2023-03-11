While “old man winter” continues to keep his grip on the month of March, you still have time to enjoy the winter beauty and elegance of New Hampshire’s famed Ice Castles.
Located at 24 Clark Farm Road in North Woodstock, the Ice Castles have been a winter tradition in New Hampshire since 2011, offering an icy exploration experience for the entire family.
Founder, Brent Christensen, built his first ice structure in the front yard of his home in California for the enjoyment of the neighborhood children.
After later moving to snowy Utah, Christensen built an ice cave in his yard to keep his own six children occupied during the doldrums of the winter months. His homemade ice cave soon became the hit of the entire neighborhood, and was often referred to as the “Ice Castle” by the local children.
Today, Christensen’s Ice Castles have grown to a five location, destination sight found across the country with Ice Castles in New Hampshire, Minnesota, New York, Utah, and Wisconsin.
The massive ice structures are created one icicle at a time. Ice artists create icicles of different lengths for weeks before construction begins.
After the icicles are completely frozen, they are gathered together and fused with water to hand build gigantic structures with peaks of almost 30 feet high, complete with tunnels and slides to create a winter wonderland worthy of the Disney characters Anna and Elsa.
Once completed, the monstrous ice castle glistens like a diamond in the sunlight by day, but the real magic occurs at night with the addition of hundreds of thousands of LED lights.
Every year the castle design and features change to offer a new experience year after year.
This year's castle features a frozen maze of caverns and archways connected by tunnels and ice slides. For the more adventurous, there are also many “crawl tunnels” just large enough to crawl through, offering lots of fun for children.
For adults, there is the new Polar Pub frozen bar, offering up winter themed alcoholic beverages to enjoy while you explore.
Surrounding the Ice Castle, is the Mystic Forest Light Walk. This quarter of a mile walking path takes you through the surrounding trees that are completely illuminated in the magical glow of winter.
The Ice Castle also offers sleigh rides and a groomed snow tubing hill.
Because of the recent winter weather, the Ice Castles are still open throughout the upcoming weekend, but because they are truly at the mercy of Mother Nature, available visiting hours after this weekend will completely depend on the weather conditions.
It may not seem like it at the moment, but spring is right around the corner. Enjoy the last magical moments of winter with a trip to the New Hampshire Ice Castles.
A leisurely ride up Rt. 93 North can offer you and your family a winter wonderland experience that just might make you wish for a few more weeks of winter weather.
For more information on ticket prices and weather conditions, visit www.icecastles.com.
