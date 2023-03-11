TEWKSBURY — Soldier On, in partnership with Tewksbury Home Build and Wamesit Lanes, will be holding an evening of fun, food, and entertainment on Sunday, March 12 at 5 p.m.
Soldier On, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing and coordinating an extensive continuum of housing and support services for veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, serves veterans in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
The group has been working toward the construction of a veteran’s community housing project on Main Street. Through a partnership with the Jon Bon Jovi Soul foundation and the New England Patriots Foundation, a matching grant will double every dollar raised during the event.
The event includes Boston-based comedian Mike Donovan, and a screening of the documentary Silent Dignity, a collection of Vietnam veterans sharing their personal stories about how war has affected their lives and families.
Residents Jim Kenney, Bruce Panilaitis, Vinny Fratalia, and Rick Hamm have been working to bring the project to Tewksbury through the Tewksbury Home Build organization. The 18,565 square foot, four story building at 1660 Main St. will provide 21 units of affordable permanent housing for veterans who are either homeless or at risk for homelessness.
The project received a pledge of $500,000 from Tewksbury’s affordable housing trust fund and additional funding from Berkshire Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, in addition to funds from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development. Private fundraising has also been ongoing. Tewksbury Habitat Build has also received $30,000 from the town for site prep work.
The property will be named the Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Community after the deputy secretary of Veterans Affairs in honor of his efforts for veterans.
The development will serve both men and women and will contain one-bedroom and studio apartments. Wraparound services, including wellness programs, care coordination, case management, substance use treatment, transportation, and meals will provide veterans with stability and support.
Units will be fully furnished and one meal per day will be provided. Soldier On works in partnership with the US Department of Veterans Affairs and other organizations to provide trauma-informed care to veterans through permanent housing projects.
According to their materials, Soldier On follows a “housing first” approach to homelessness, placing low barriers to entry; for example, sobriety is not a requirement to remain in housing, and the organization focuses on treatment for veterans rather than eviction.
Groundbreaking is expected for spring 2023 with occupancy planned for spring 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.