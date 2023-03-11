Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — Soldier On, in partnership with Tewksbury Home Build and Wamesit Lanes, will be holding an evening of fun, food, and entertainment on Sun­day, March 12 at 5 p.m.

Soldier On, a nonprofit or­ganization dedicated to providing and coordinating an extensive continuum of hou­sing and support services for veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, serves veterans in Mas­sachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

The group has been working toward the construction of a veteran’s community housing project on Main Street. Through a partnership with the Jon Bon Jovi Soul foundation and the New England Pa­triots Founda­tion, a mat­ch­ing grant will double every dollar raised during the event.

The event includes Bos­ton-based comedian Mike Dono­van, and a screening of the documentary Silent Dignity, a collection of Vi­etnam veterans sharing their personal stories about how war has affected their lives and families.

Residents Jim Kenney, Bruce Panilaitis, Vinny Fratalia, and Rick Hamm have been working to bring the project to Tewksbury through the Tewksbury Home Build organization. The 18,565 square foot, four story building at 1660 Main St. will provide 21 units of affordable permanent housing for veterans who are ei­ther homeless or at risk for homelessness.

The project received a pledge of $500,000 from Tewksbury’s affordable housing trust fund and additional funding from Berkshire Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, in addition to funds from the Massa­chusetts Department of Hou­sing and Community Devel­opment. Private fundraising has also been ongoing. Tewks­bury Habitat Build has also received $30,000 from the town for site prep work.

The property will be named the Gordon H. Mansfield Vet­erans Community after the deputy secretary of Veter­ans Affairs in honor of his efforts for veterans.

The development will serve both men and women and will contain one-bedroom and studio apartments. Wrap­around services, including wellness programs, care co­ordination, case management, substance use treatment, transportation, and meals will provide veterans with stability and support.

Units will be fully furnished and one meal per day will be provided. Soldier On works in partnership with the US Department of Vet­erans Affairs and other or­ganizations to provide trauma-informed care to veterans through permanent housing projects.

According to their materials, Soldier On follows a “housing first” approach to homelessness, placing low barriers to entry; for example, sobriety is not a re­quire­ment to remain in hou­sing, and the organization focuses on treatment for veterans rather than eviction.

Groundbreaking is expected for spring 2023 with occupancy planned for spring 2024.

