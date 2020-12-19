TEWKSBURY — In the wake of the Tewksbury Teachers Association’s no confidence vote in Tewksbury administrators and a public letter detailing accusations of unprofessional behavior in the administration, members of the Tewksbury School Committee and superintendent’s office distributed letters to the district explaining their stances on the TTA’s position.
In the letter, the TTA highlighted a “pattern of behavior [that] has caused divisiveness, disruption, and confusion... over the last four years” and said that “the TTA, as a membership, no longer has confidence in the superintendent and assistant superintendent’s ability to lead this district.”
Complaints covered many areas of concern, including distrust, condescension, micromanagement, unprofessional communication, disregard of labor laws, failure to show a growth mindset, lying, and divisiveness. The letter also details instances of administrators taking action to silence dissent in the form of professional retaliation, teachers resorting to the union grievance process, and the superintendent raising his voice to the leadership team.
“The superintendent views grievances as personal attacks, and has yet to see them as an opportunity to find resolution on difficult topics... the superintendent told the TTA he threatened TTA membership by claiming he would need to dissolve positions if we did not drop grievances.”
In a letter dated Dec. 7, the Tewksbury School Committee laid out “our approach regarding the [TTA] leadership’s allegations towards the superintendent and assistant superintendent.”
Chairman Keith Sullivan called for administrators to specifically address the concerns listed in the TTA’s letter directly to the School Committee, and said that “complaints will be looked at fairly and accurately” by the committee.
“The TSC believes that our time would be better spent working in a collaborative fashion, finding ways to increase in-person learning, while also enhancing current remote instruction that will help to improve all of our students’ educational experience during these challenging times, rather than wasting time engaging in ways to be divisive,” he wrote. “Most importantly, we look forward to moving beyond this issue and working with the TTA leadership on important and substantive education issues that are in the best interest of the students and families.”
On the same day, Superintendent Chris Malone released a letter saying that he and Assistant Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan are “extremely disappointed that we, as the superintendent and assistant superintendent of Tewksbury Public Schools, have been put in a position to respond to the negativity put forward by the Tewksbury Teachers Association leadership to the Tewksbury community.”
Malone said that the TTA’s allegations “served as a distractor from the most important work at hand: educating our students... as leaders of the district administration team, we feel that the parents and students of Tewksbury deserve better than this disruptive, unsettled atmosphere created from these false and unwarranted attempts to discredit our professional reputation… we will not be dissuaded by this negative attention-seeking behavior. Please know that it has served to strengthen our commitment in supporting our community; as our pride and passion for Tewksbury Schools will continue to combine with responsible service during this pandemic.”
Malone’s letter did not respond directly to any TTA allegations.
Neither Malone nor the TTA responded to request for comment. In an interview, Sullivan reiterated that the letter speaks for itself, and that the committee is handling the situation and is committed to student learning.
“We’re choosing to work with employee groups on any changes we need to make,” he said.
A meeting involving all parties is scheduled to discuss addressing concerns.
