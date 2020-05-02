Everyone is grateful for the hard work and dedication of all of the essential workers that have continued to provide much needed services to our community during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Without the services provided by the medical field, first responders, grocery and restaurant workers, utility workers, sanitation workers, and janitorial staff (just to name a few), life in our community would come to a halt.
However, there are also many “non-essential” workers that are missed and needed in our daily lives.
As I read the many complaints on social media, and look at the disheveled heads of hair in my own household, I have come to the conclusion that one of the non-essential workers that is especially missed is hairdressers and barbers.
The seriousness of the recent pandemic certainly makes a “bad hair day” pale in comparison, but during this difficult time of lifestyle change, there is something to be said for the importance of feeling good about yourself. Taking pride in your appearance can help build your confidence level and your ability to achieve goals.
Lets face it, you probably are not as productive in achieving the tasks or goals you have set for the day when you are wearing PJs at two in the afternoon and sporting the same messy ponytail with two inches of roots showing for the past three weeks.
But, what are we to do about our hair in the absence of being able to go to our favorite salon? I am sure that the thought to cut your own hair has crossed your mind more than once during the last few weeks.
Before you take matters into your own hands, put the scissors down, step back and really think about what you are about to do.
There is a reason why you normally visit a salon or barber shop and pay a trained professional to get a haircut. A professional is equipped with not only the skill set, but also the right tools and products for your specific hair needs.
Now is not the time to try a new hair style, but regular trims are a necessity, especially for people with color treated or heat damaged hair.
Heat or process damage can cause “split ends,” which is irreversible damage to the hair strands that starts at the hair ends and can travel up the hair shaft causing frizzy, unmanageable, and broken hair. The easy cure for split ends is a simple trim from your stylist, which at the moment is not an option.
According to experts at Allure Magazine, the damage caused from over styling and processing takes about three to four months after a haircut to start, so instead of taking scissors to your hair you may want to try some at home reparative treatments.
There are many reparative hair masks, serums, and deep conditioners readily available at drug stores and online beauty supply websites that can address your hair's particular needs.
If your hair is in good, healthy condition it will be easier to manage and style until you are able to seek the services of a professional.
If you are absolutely set on cutting your own hair, there are a few tips you should follow.
Experts suggest to wash, dry and style your hair normally before you cut your hair.
Your own stylist most likely cuts your hair when it is wet. Cutting hair while wet allows for a much more precise cut, but is very difficult to do, and is best left for the professionals.
When hair is dry and styled, it is easier to follow the style in which your hair is cut.
It is also very difficult to cut the back of your own hair, especially if your style has layers, so it is best to stick to trimming where it is absolutely necessary around your face.
Don’t try to cut your hair with kitchen scissors or that pair of scissors you find in the junk drawer of your desk. Cutting your hair with non-hair stylist shears can cause more damage than good.
Professional quality shears can be found online at a cost between $20 and $60 dollars. You may remember the “as seen on TV” product, the Flowbee. This 1980’s hair trimmer that attaches to your vacuum cleaner, has often been thought of as a joke product, but desperate times call for desperate measures, making the now sought after Flowbee hard to come by and demanding prices of over $150 on Ebay and other online sites.
Besides the high price of quality shears or fancy hair trimmers, keep in mind that it will be harder for your stylist to fix the inevitable mistakes you will make when cutting your own hair, so your “free” DIY haircut may cost you much more in the long run.
Many hairstyles are cut by professionals with “grow out” in mind, so it may be best to simply embrace the “grow out.”
There are also many tutorial videos available online to teach braiding or updos that require no cutting and are easy to learn.
If long roots or fading color is your biggest hair problem, there are many at home options to choose from, like permanent color, temporary color or root touch up color kits.
If you have never colored your hair yourself before, you may want to try a temporary color kit. It will give you good coverage, but only last about two to three weeks, thus causing less damage and regret.
Root coverage is probably the easiest process to do at home. You can choose from permanent touch up kits that you can match to your existing color, or use easy touch up sprays that will wash out easily.
Good Housekeeping has an online list of recommended hair color products you can view at www.goodhousekeeping.com/beautyproducts/hair-dye-reviews.
If you are looking for a whole new you and hair color, but have never colored your hair at home, experts suggest consulting with a professional before taking such a drastic step on your own.
Regardless of any of our own hair woes, it is more important that we show support for our local hair stylists and barbers who have been out of work during this pandemic.
Consider purchasing a gift certificate from your local salon for future use, and text or email your stylist and let them know you are thinking of them during this difficult time.
As for the rest of us, we are on our own to manage our hair for now. Do your best, keep your head held high, and maybe start wearing more hats.
