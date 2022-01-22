TEWKSBURY — Wildlife observation has skyrocketed in popularity, spurred on by the pandemic. People are working from home, getting outdoors more, and discovering, or rediscovering the nature around them.
The Wildlife of Tewksbury Facebook page has seemingly tapped into a desire and eagerness to share enthusiasm that residents have to capture nature images digitally. The site has become a repository for pictures and videos of creatures around town.
Created by Tewksbury resident Peter Chase, the page has taken off in popularity.
“I started the group two years ago. I thought the group might draw 40 or 50 people. Two years later, there are 3.5K members. I never imagined that,” said Chase.
Chase is a lifelong camper, trail enthusiast, and wildlife observer. He had seen a similar concept page in Wilmington and was encouraged by family members to start a group for Tewksbury.
“There was obviously a pent-up demand for an outlet to share wildlife photos in town,” said Chase.
The page has a combination of trail camera footage and still photos.
“There are some extremely talented and dedicated photographers in the group. Some of their pictures are jaw dropping. Their contributions are much appreciated,” said Chase.
The group is public so anyone can view the images and enjoy the pictures. And, one need not be a professional photographer to contribute.
“I try to remind members to not be intimidated. The group is all about sharing the wildlife we see. It's not a photography contest,” said Chase.
Chase is pleased with the way the page has been utilized, especially in an era of social media challenges.
“The group hardly requires an administrator. The group members enjoy a light-hearted, sometimes humorous atmosphere, where no politics or local drama is tolerated. It's all about the wildlife,” said Chase.
As to the types of animals that have been “captured,” Chase finds the recent bald eagle sighting in Tewksbury very exciting. Swans at Long Pond, coyotes, fishers, and interesting aquatic birds are also high on the list.
“People kayak on Long Pond and get some great shots of great blue heron, green heron, and turtles,” said Chase.
Chase said that red fox and gray fox, who are unique tree climbers, are among his favorites. Bobcat sightings have “gone through the roof” recently as well, whether due to an abundance of food sources, such as rodents, or other factors, according to Chase.
Chase likes getting out on the open space trails in town and capturing images of animals in their natural habitat. He recommends the Chandler Well Fields, the Pines Cemetery, and Long Pond.
“Seeing a hummingbird on the edge of a swamp is far more interesting than on a porch birdfeeder,” said Chase, though many exciting images of wildlife in back yards and back decks have been extraordinary.
Chase said that 80 percent of the wildlife pictures and videos are from Tewksbury, and about 20 percent from other places, often nearby.
“If there is a bird nearby that isn’t necessarily spotted in Tewksbury, it’s OK because it gives people a chance to see something new,” said Chase.
People of all ages contribute to the page, with the majority of participants falling in the age 35-65 range. The site is also about 68 percent female and 32 percent male, according to the page’s statistics. Chase said that there are international followers as well; people who have moved away from Tewksbury but still keep tabs on the local wildlife scene.
“We have people from the UK, India, and beyond,” said Chase.
Chase hopes more people benefit and contribute from learning about his group. In all cases, encounters with animals should be enjoyed, whether out the window or on the trail.
To view the page, visit www.Facebook.com and search “Wildlife of Tewksbury.”
