On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class 2023 Ava Paquette and Marissa Toutpuissant for receiving the January 2023 Hat’s Off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Ava Paquette, daughter of Christine and Steven Paquette, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Donna Boudreau-Hill for her outstanding leadership qualities, excellent study habits, and positive attitude. Her motivational skills and internal drive ensure her own personal success and help make TMHS a great place to be.
In the classroom, Paquette has put her hard work and determination to good use, earning her the TMHS Gold Card for the past three years and a consistent spot on the Honor Roll. She is also a recipient of the Abigail Adams Scholarship.
Paquette challenged herself by participating in the Accelerated Spanish track over the summer of her sophomore year, which resulted in qualifying her to take AP Spanish during her senior year.
Excellent leadership qualities provided important campus roles for Paquette as an active member of TMHS student body. She holds the vice president seat on the Student Council for the Class of 2023, represents TMHS on the DESE State and Regional Advisory Councils, and was a Student Body Representative on the TMHS Principal Search Committee in 2022.
Paquette is also an active member of the National Honor Society, the Peer Mentor Program, and the Yearbook Club.
The soccer field has been a source of athletic success for Paquette as a member of the TMHS girls varsity soccer team and as captain of FC Stars club soccer team.
Community service plays a large role in Paquette’s life, as she makes time to volunteer at the Food Pantry, the TMHS Applefest Fair, Pac-Run events, and at the Tewksbury Youth Soccer Tiny Tikes program.
She also donates her time as a National Honor Society Tutor for her fellow TMHS classmates.
As if Paquette’s schedule wasn’t full enough with school, sports and volunteer work, she also held part-time jobs as a cashier at Market Basket, as a hostess at Capellini’s Restaurant, and has been a shadow for a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Bedford Pediatrics.
Marissa Toutpuissant, daughter of Marie Elmera and Allens Kerlegrand, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Nicole LaPierre for her outstanding artistic talent in photography and her hard work and diligence to balance many responsibilities both in and out of school.
Hard work and determination within the classrooms of TMHS has earned Toutpuissant the National African American Recognition for outstanding college board exam scores as well as receiving the Abigail Adams Scholarship.
Toutpuissant keeps a full campus schedule as an active member of the Principal's Advisory Council, the TMHS French Club, and the TMHS Anime Club.
Outside of the hallways of TMHS, Toutpuissant devotes much of her time to caring for her younger siblings, and assisting fellow classmates with the arduous task of applying to college.
Despite a busy homelife and school schedule, Toutpuissant works as a manager at Rita’s Italian Ice and as a cashier at Market Basket.
After life within the halls of TMHS, both of these determined students have big plans for the future.
Paquette plans to study either Nursing or Neuroscience, with the hope of becoming a physician’s assistant.
Toutpuissant plans to attend a four-year University, and eventually obtain a Masters Degree in Accounting.
As June graduation quickly descends upon these two well deserving Hat’s Off Award recipients, it’s easy to see that continued success will be in their future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.