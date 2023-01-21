On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, the Tewksbury Rota­ry Club honored TMHS members of the Class 2023 Ava Paquette and Marissa Toutpuissant for receiving the January 2023 Hat’s Off Award.

The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewks­bury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.

Ava Paquette, daughter of Christine and Steven Paquette, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Donna Boudreau-Hill for her outstanding leadership qualities, excellent study habits, and positive attitude. Her motivational skills and internal drive ensure her own personal success and help make TMHS a great place to be.

In the classroom, Pa­quette has put her hard work and determination to good use, earning her the TMHS Gold Card for the past three years and a consistent spot on the Hon­or Roll. She is also a recipient of the Abigail Adams Scholarship.

Paquette challenged herself by participating in the Accelerated Spanish track over the summer of her sophomore year, which resulted in qualifying her to take AP Spanish during her senior year.

Excellent leadership qua­lities provided important campus roles for Paquette as an active member of TMHS student body. She holds the vice president seat on the Student Coun­cil for the Class of 2023, represents TMHS on the DESE State and Regional Advisory Councils, and was a Student Body Repre­sentative on the TMHS Principal Search Commit­tee in 2022.

Paquette is also an ac­tive member of the Na­tional Honor Society, the Peer Mentor Program, and the Yearbook Club.

The soccer field has been a source of athletic success for Paquette as a member of the TMHS girls varsity soccer team and as captain of FC Stars club soccer team.

Community service plays a large role in Paquette’s life, as she makes time to volunteer at the Food Pan­try, the TMHS Applefest Fair, Pac-Run events, and at the Tewksbury Youth Soc­cer Tiny Tikes program.

She also donates her time as a National Honor Society Tutor for her fellow TMHS classmates.

As if Paquette’s schedule wasn’t full enough with school, sports and volunteer work, she also held part-time jobs as a cash­ier at Market Basket, as a hostess at Capellini’s Res­taurant, and has been a shadow for a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Bed­ford Pediatrics.

Marissa Toutpuissant, daughter of Marie Elmera and Allens Kerlegrand, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Nicole LaPierre for her outstanding artistic talent in photography and her hard work and diligence to balance many responsibilities both in and out of school.

Hard work and determination within the classrooms of TMHS has earn­ed Toutpuissant the Na­tional African American Recognition for outstanding college board exam scores as well as receiving the Abigail Adams Scholarship.

Toutpuissant keeps a full campus schedule as an ac­tive member of the Prin­cipal's Advisory Coun­cil, the TMHS French Club, and the TMHS Anime Club.

Outside of the hallways of TMHS, Toutpuissant de­votes much of her time to caring for her younger siblings, and assisting fellow classmates with the arduous task of applying to college.

Despite a busy homelife and school schedule, Tout­puissant works as a manager at Rita’s Italian Ice and as a cashier at Mar­ket Basket.

After life within the halls of TMHS, both of these determined students have big plans for the fu­ture.

Paquette plans to study either Nursing or Neuro­science, with the hope of becoming a physician’s assistant.

Toutpuissant plans to attend a four-year Uni­ver­sity, and eventually ob­tain a Masters Degree in Ac­counting.

As June graduation quick­ly descends upon these two well deserving Hat’s Off Award recipients, it’s easy to see that continued success will be in their future.

