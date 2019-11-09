Nothing says “Welcome Autumn Harvest” quite like a display of festive Indian Corn. Also known as Flint Corn, this colorful and decorative corn differs from the traditional yellow corn that is grown both locally and throughout the country to eat and enjoy at cookouts, bar-b-ques, and dinner tables.
Generally, corn does not grow wild anywhere in the world. It is a domesticated plant that has evolved through human intervention from Teosinte, a form of Mexican grass.
The most common grown corn in the U.S. is “dent corn,” or more commonly known as field corn.
Dent corn is used to feed livestock and is also used to make industrial products such as pharmaceuticals, fabric, make up, explosives, paper goods and paint.
“Sweet corn” is the typical corn used for human consumption throughout the U.S.
“Flint corn” is one of the oldest varieties of corn. Early colonists in America learned how to cultivate Flint corn from the Native Americans, thus the name Indian corn. Flint corn was a dietary staple for both humans and animals in the early Native American culture.
The name “Flint corn” is used because the kernels have a “hard as flint” shell and come in a wide range of kernel colors from blue, red, white and gold.
Flint kernels contain a small amount of soft starch surrounded by larger amounts of hard starch. This causes uniform shrinkage when drying and Flint corn is less prone to spoilage.
Despite its tough exterior, Flint corn can be consumed by both livestock and humans, and is often used in such dishes as hominy and polenta.
But it is the festive, fall colors, tough exterior, long shelf life and historical ties that makes Flint corn ideal for Thanksgiving decorating.
Often sold in bunches of three, Flint corn is easy to display on your front door, mailbox or light post.
You can also incorporate this festive fall corn into easy to create displays for your Thanksgiving table.
Create decorative “stalks” of corn to add a rustic feel to your harvest table.
Using an empty soup can, tie two ears of corn on opposite sides of the can with string or wire. Continue with two more ears until you have covered the can. This will take between six and 10 ears of corn, depending on the size of the can. Leave the husk side up if you want to use this as a centerpiece for your table. You can also use your faux stalk of corn to hold utensils, drink stirrers or straws by removing the husk and displaying the corn “point side” up. Then tie a fall ribbon or raffia around the middle.
Make a festive garland for your mantel by stringing together corn ears with a heavy gauge wire. Pierce the corn cob two-thirds the way up and pull through. Add decorative raffia bows on either end of the garland to conceal hanging mechanics. This does take a bit of time and effort, so an easier way to get a similar look is to simply lay corn ears, husk to tip, across your mantel adding raffia bows to accent.
Another easy, country/chic look is to simply display bunches of corn in a rustic wooden box or basket to place on a buffet table or coffee table.
For an elegant, autumn look, remove colored kernels from the cob. Using a clear glass vase or cylinder, place a pillar candle in the middle, and pour loose flint corn kernels around the candle to add that special Thanksgiving glow to the table.
This Thanksgiving, don’t just serve up a side dish of corn, treat your friends and family to warm and inviting fall decor with the easy to use Flint corn.
