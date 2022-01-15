TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for an in-person meeting on Jan. 10, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Eric Ryder was not present.
Board members welcomed new Town Planner Alexandra Lowder and informed the community that the zoning bylaw committee will be hosting a public hearing on Jan. 18.
The board reviewed a family suite special permit application for John Whatley at 103 Sarno Lane. Board members discussed the location of a secondary egress. The board voted to accept a marked up version of the plan during the meeting, but approved the permit subject to the submission of an updated version for the building department.
The board continued a discussion on a modification to a site plan special permit/use special permit for 1768 Main Street Realty Trust at 1768 & 1788 Main St. at the request of the applicant.
The board continued a discussion on a site plan special permit, special permit for the town center overlay district and groundwater protection district for Carolina Properties at 30 East St. at the request of the applicant.
The board conducted a concept plan review for 60 Highland View Road. Consultant Matt Hamor and Tony Beams of Dutch company Zordi outlined preliminary plans for a “high tech greenhouse” to incorporate “robotics and sustainable technologies in order to efficiently grow perfect strawberries” in a research and development setting.
Hamor explained that the parcel sits at a dead end across from an auto body facility, surrounded by commercial and residential parcels. The slab on grade building will sit “fairly flat” and is expected to be 81 feet by 170 feet.
The plan requires very little parking as the facility will employ one to two engineers. The facility will not be a retail operation; rather, produce will be trucked to its final destination.
Beams and Hamor emphasized that the site “is going to be a quiet place” as there will be few deliveries. The greenhouse is more structural than conventional, and will serve as a prototype and test lab for a larger facility for the company in the future.
The applicant is planning to ask the Zoning Board of Appeals for dimensional relief in order to have the building be 11 feet wider than what would normally be allowed; the extension will create extra space for growing.
Hamor also discussed drainage and wetlands plans. The applicant plans to come before the board in February for a special permit.
Board member Vinny Fratalia said he was happy to see this project instead of some other types of projects the board has reviewed. Fratalia noted the presence of many trucks in the area and asked if there was contamination in the soil.
Hamor asked if Fratalia had been in the area recently and told him the parcel has been cleaned up. Hamor said that the applicant has been doing soil testing with the town and will be conducting outreach with neighbors to address buffers.
Fratalia asked about glare bouncing off the greenhouse; Beams said that the design of the greenhouse redirects sunlight inwards to maximize growth.
Chairman Steve Johnson asked about noise and Hamor and Beams said that the facility will generate minimal noise, adding that the loudest thing might be an air conditioner in the summer, as it would be on any other building.
Beams shared that the facility is expected to produce 25,000 pounds of strawberries a year, but will not be a huge driver of traffic. Zordi’s development process is based off research from the University of Washington; the company rents space in Tennessee, but the Tewksbury location will be its first facility and will serve as the company’s US headquarters.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
