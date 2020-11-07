TEWKSBURY — The Town of Tewksbury was informed last week that it had moved into the red designation zone for COVID-19 infections. According to the Mass.gov website, if public health data trends are negative, specific industries, regions, and/or the entire Commonwealth may need to return to an earlier phase of the re-opening plan.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard released Thursday, Oct. 29 placed Tewksbury in the “red” category with 11.8 cases per 100,000 residents (Tewksbury has approximately 30,000 residents), and 51 positive cases in the last 14 days, as of the date of the report. COVID-19 dashboard data is released each Thursday at 4 p.m. EST based on data current as of 8 a.m. that same day.
A red designation is defined as an average daily case rate over the last 14 days of greater than eight cases per 100,000 population with the number of new cases occurring over the current two-week period (10/11/2020 – 10/24/2020) compared to the previous two-week period (10/4/2020 – 10/17/2020).
Per Governor Charlie Baker’s order, a community must revert to Step I of Phase III of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan, as outlined in the Governor's COVID-19 Order #51, when the community is designated in the “red” category for three consecutive Department of Public Health weekly reports.
The rule changes go into effect the Monday after the data is posted. For example, if a community is red for the third week and the Department of Public Health posts the data on Thursday, then the rules go into effect on the following Monday.
According to Tewksbury Town Manager Richard Montuori, town operations will continue as they are at this time.
“We have worked hard to ensure that residents and staff are safe so I see no reason to make any changes. Even though we are designated a high-risk community the number of cases is still far lower than we had in the beginning and they fluctuate greatly week to week. There is no reason for alarm but residents need to continue being vigilant and practice proper hygiene, social distancing, wear a mask and avoid gatherings,” Montuori noted via email.
An email sent to parents by Tewksbury School Superintendent Christopher Malone on Friday, Oct. 30 addressed the change in Tewksbury’s designation.
It read, in part, “The Tewksbury Public Schools Reopening Task Force meets weekly to look at the specific numbers related to this metric and with the assistance of the Tewksbury Public Health Director and Nurse together they examine any possible impact on the operation of the schools.”
The letter from Malone also said that, based on guidance from Gov. Baker’s office and Education Commissioner Jeff Riley, “we have examined all positive case data in Tewksbury with the Board of Health Nurse and have determined that there is no outbreak related to the operation of the schools, and as a result, we will make no change at this time in operating in the Hybrid Model.”
In an email to the Town Crier, Malone stated that “Tewksbury Public Schools continues to prepare for all scenarios related to COVID-19 and regularly meets with the Tewksbury Teachers Association to negotiate any relevant bargaining terms.”
Malone also said, “I believe the best description the schools will utilize going forward comes directly from the letter the town received last week from the State:
“‘Municipalities need not transition to remote learning after receiving a higher risk designation. There is no one threshold or metric that indicates a school or district should suspend in-person learning. Rather, municipalities should look at multiple, consecutive weekly COVID-19 reports to inform any changes to their learning model.’”
Tewksbury is looking to “Stop the Spread” and has launched a public information campaign to remind residents to wear a mask, wash their hands, stay socially distanced and monitor their health and stay home if feeling sick.
