TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met on May 25, 2021, for a virtual meeting via WebEx.
The board discussed several entertainment license applications for Wamesit Lanes outstanding from their last meeting.
Jayne Wellman, Todd Johnson, and James Mackey reported that they had recently attended a meeting at the site with owner Don MacLaren, staff, and residents from neighboring streets. The members who attended reported that MacLaren demonstrated his newly upgraded controlled sound system, and decibel meter testing was conducted in abutting neighborhoods to establish a baseline.
Johnson called the meeting a “worthwhile” engagement with neighbors. MacLaren explained that he was removing live bands from his events lineup from June through September in favor of DJs with microphones so that sound may be better controlled.
All events will end at 11 p.m. Johnson proposed approving dates for June and July, and setting a future date to review August and September events.
Wellman suggested that the board only hold back on approving the August and September dates for the Dueling Pianos shows based on feedback from neighbors.
MacLaren pushed back, saying that in 2019 he did not violate decibel restrictions at Dueling Pianos shows: “It’s kind of concerning that we’re going backwards to the same thing where I’ve already proven myself, and it’s absolutely impossible for me to come into a July meeting to advertise and market for a September show.”
Wellman said that despite sound system decibel readings, neighbors had significant concerns about unregulated crowd sing-along noise.
The motion to approve events through July failed, with only Wellman and Johnson voting for it. Mackey then proposed that the board accept all events with the condition that Wamesit Lanes hire a police detail for crowd control for the second Dueling Pianos show on July 16.
The board voted to approve all events through September with Mackey’s amendment, with Johnson voting against.
The item was not a public hearing, but neighbor Keith Pollack called in to express his ongoing concerns with crowd noise.
The board voted to rescind the emergency order for personal services on May 29, 2021 and the local state of emergency which had allowed the town to receive funding for emergency services and spending, such as PPE and sanitation.
The vote was taken with the condition that the local rescinding of orders follow Governor Charlie Baker’s statewide decisions.
Wellman requested that the board discuss keeping remote meeting attendance possible, whether through computer or phone, when public meetings go back in person.
“It enables public participation, and if we don’t allow people to participate remotely, I’m concerned that a class of people who are potentially unwell or can’t get vaccinated cannot participate in open meetings, whereas they can from home,” she said.
Town Manager Richard Montuori said that hybrid attendance may be possible for some boards and committees, but the telemedia department does not have the capacity to handle teleconferencing for all boards.
Johnson suggested that the board run its own phone line for meetings. Board members also discussed using larger capacity areas, such as the high school auditorium, to accommodate more community members.
The board entered into executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss nonunion staff member negotiations.
The board will have their next scheduled meeting on June 1, 2021, which will be virtual.
Residents wishing to comment may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
