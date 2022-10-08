TEWKSBURY — On Oct. 3, 2022, the Town of Tewksbury convened its October special Town Meeting at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Moderator Dustin Weir presided over more than 200 voters and department heads. The national anthem was sung by student Jillian Waugh.
Article 1 was adopted to update and fix the salaries of certain elected officials. Several elected officials at past town meetings had raised concerns that salary compensation was not adequate. The proposed change would raise the annual salary for Select Board members to $5,000 ($6,000 for the chair); $2,500 for School Committee members ($3,000 for the chair); $2,500 for the Planning Board ($3,000 for the chair), $1,000 for the moderator (up from $450); and $2,500 for the Board of Health ($3,000 for the chair).
Article 2 was adopted to pay late bills in the amount of $126,041.35. Unpaid invoices cover such items as the state Department of Unemployment Assistance and water quality and control meters.
Article 3 was adopted to raise and appropriate $2,134,335 for the FY23 departmental budgets, including DPW engineering and highway salaries, fire uniforms and professional services, police salaries, and elected official salaries. The funds are available since state and local revenue will be higher than projected.
Article 4 was adopted to transfer $2,600,250 from the general fund free cash for one-time capital expenditures, including fuel storage upgrades, a prisoner transport van for the police department, an animal control vehicle, carpeting on the second floor of the library, and the DPW/school maintenance facility.
If free cash is not certified by the state Department of Revenue prior to Town Meeting, the town will use the stabilization fund.
Article 5 sought to borrow $26,500,000 to fund the cost of design and engineering, construction, and furnishing of the new DPW/school maintenance facility, an adaptive reuse project. Town Manager Richard Montuori urged residents to support the project.
“The current facility is inefficient and unsafe. It is not ADA compliant and does not have a sprinkler system. The staff in this department are working in deplorable conditions and an unsafe environment. It’s time to think of them. We need to move forward and not wait any longer,” he said.
Montuori noted that a 2017 DPW renovation was proposed at $11 million; now the cost is $28 million, though it will be funded completely within the levy limit with no additional tax burden.
“This project will not move forward if the economic situation worsens,” he added.
Resident Bruce Panilaitis rose in support of the article.
“We already wasted five years, we’d already be 25 percent done with it. Doing nothing is not free. Last year we spent $1.5 million on DPW and fire vehicles. Those vehicles will be outside if we do not go forward with the project…and spend more money on them than we need to if we do not have a facility to take care of them. It is not responsible to push the can down the road any further. It’s the fiscally responsible thing to do to support this project.”
Select Board members Jayne Wellman and James Mackey underscored the fiscal responsibility of the administration and the need to stand by DPW first responders.
Resident Phyllis Giblin raised concerns over a perceived “lack of maintenance” of current buildings in town, and asked if taxes would be raised to fund the project. Montuori explained that taxes would not be specifically raised to fund the project and the town will not raise taxes over the annual allowed 2 ½ percent increase.
He added that the average tax bill will still increase due to rising home values on an average of $352, but explained that this increase covers the entire town budget, including such services as schools, fire, police, and the DPW project.
“We are not asking for an increase beyond that for this project specifically” through a debt override, he said.
The article was adopted 162 to 54.
Article 6 sought to set aside general fund free cash to go to the stabilization fund for future emergencies or one-time purchases or projects. Free cash was available because local receipt revenues exceeded projections, money was turned back in surplus budgets, and state aid came in higher than projected.
The body approved an amendment to insert the specific free cash value of $4,336,635 into the article, which was adopted.
Article 7 was adopted to appropriate $25,000 from the Community Preservation Fund to purchase equipment to upgrade and improve the skate park at the Saunders Recreation Complex on Livingston Street.
Articles 8, 9, and 10 were adopted to allow for the regulation and zoning of retail marijuana establishments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.