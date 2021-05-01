TEWKSBURY — Waterline replacement in Tewksbury is an ongoing process, and has been for several years. As the town’s infrastructure ages, town engineers have been working on replacement projects for various sections of water pipe.
Each project is scoped, mapped, bid and executed with a plan that takes into account all other improvements that may be on the horizon for a specific section of roadway. Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman is keenly aware of residents’ concerns and the impacts of disruption, and works with project managers such as Andrew Stack to be sure that projects are impactful, cost efficient, and lasting in nature.
Residents will be notified prior to disruption so that they may plan for any service changes accordingly.
As the spring construction season gets rolling, one large project is the upgrade of water pipes on Miles Road, Water Street, Vernon Street, Bay State Road, and Temple Street near the Wilmington line.
According to the DPW, Commonwealth Construction & Utilities, Inc. of Chelmsford is the contractor for this work. GCG Associates, Inc. of Wilmington is the consulting engineer and designer for the water distribution system improvements and will be overseeing the construction.
There are several phases planned for water distribution system upgrades in the area to replace the aging and undersized pipes.
The project will focus on replacing the existing 6” transite, 2” iron, and 1.5” iron water main with an 8” ductile iron water main. Improvements in water flow will be the most significant benefit of the transition to wider pipes along with improved reliability and durability.
Ductile iron pipe is a more stable solution that what is currently installed. Each home along the main will be connected with a new copper tubing line at the curb stop valve. Existing fire hydrants and hydrant piping will be replaced with new hydrants.
An additional improvement will be the installation of new fire hydrant locations which are now possible due to the wider service pipes, improving safety. And here is a homeowner tip; some homeowner insurance policies offer a discount if the home is within a set number of feet from a fire hydrant.
Water service interruptions will occur during this construction project. Notices will be distributed to affected households at least 48 hours in advance of the anticipated shutdowns, according to the DPW. Work is expected to run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday each week and started in April.
According to the project managers, some road closures or detours should be expected, with signage and police details helping with traffic management. Work is expected to be finished by the end of July and a temporary road surface will be applied. As new pipe work needs to settle for at least 90 days, final paving will not be anticipated until fall 2021 or spring 2022.
Residents with any questions are welcomed to contact Andrew Stack, Project Manager, at (978) 640-4440 x256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.