TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met on April 6, 2021, for a virtual meeting via WebEx.
The board reviewed an alteration of premises liquor license application for Tewksbury Country Club Events, Inc. TCC attorney Dan Mansur explained that owner Marc Ginsburg is seeking to remove a portion of the license coverage on the restaurant, adjoining patios, and pro shop; the retained portion of the license will cover the clubhouse and its adjacent patios.
Ginsburg explained that due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is looking to keep his business viable by separating the events side of the business from the golf course, restaurant, and pro shop; because he will be running two separate business entities, he wants two separate licenses to avoid liability issues.
The board voted to approve the application.
The board approved an entertainment, liquor license all restaurant, and common victualler application for Tew-Mac Tavern, LLC at the Tewksbury Country Club.
The board also reviewed a management license agreement between Tewksbury Country Club, Inc. and Gourmet Caterers, who will be taking over event operations at the country club.
Ginsburg introduced Owen Wiggins of Gourmet Caterers, who explained that his family has been in the catering business in Massachusetts since 1972. The board voted to approve the agreement.
The board reviewed an all alcoholic liquor license club application for the Knights of Columbus. The Knights had previously lapsed in their license paperwork and had to reapply. The board approved the license.
The board reviewed a request from the Armenian National Committee of the Merrimack Valley to recognize April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
Chairman Jay Kelly declined to raise a flag or sign a proclamation as a matter of general practice (the town has three flag poles and does not remove the Massachusetts, American, or POW/MIA flags). However, the board voted to recognize the date and asked the town manager to send a letter of recognition to the Armenian National Committee of the Merrimack Valley.
The board voted to accept a $1,000 donation from MacLellan Oil in memory of Jeannette B. Sullivan to the Mahoney Fund to support the work of the family services officer at the Tewksbury Police Department.
Town Manager Richard Montuori updated the board about the status of vaccinations in Tewksbury. The town initially had difficulty getting vaccines for residents, but got a first allotment of 100 doses through Health Services of the Merrimack Valley, which held a regional clinic at the senior center; one third of vaccines went to Tewksbury residents.
The organization recently held another clinic with 60 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for residents over 65. In addition, Town Nurse Urvi Agarwalla received 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and has started administering vaccines to homebound residents. Montuori encouraged seniors who need help signing up for an appointment to call the senior center for assistance.
The meeting was member Brian Dick’s last as a selectman. Board members thanked him for his service. Dick thanked his colleagues, as well as his wife and family, for their support.
“Serving publicly, I think it’s humbling, I think everyone should do it,” he said. “You learn a lot of things... you’re in the know, you see the big picture.”
The next meeting is scheduled for April 27, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website.
The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
