TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Nov. 14, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall.
Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that both La Vita Dolce bakery and Italian kitchen Brelundi are making progress toward opening, and final inspections have been conducted at the new Starbucks on Main Street.
Lowder said that the building commissioner is working to develop an alternate solution to as-built bonds for issuing occupancy permits.
Lowder added that nonprofit Soldier On received funds to support its veterans housing project at Main Street next to Heatherwood, including some state funds and a grant from the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation and the New England Patriots Foundation.
The board endorsed an approval not required plan at 40 Longmeadow Road to add six adjacent acres to the property.
The board reviewed a use special permit request for Auntie Dog Training Studio at 1201 Main St. Owner Liz Cleaves sought to board up to five dogs overnight as part of a training program at the business’s new location. The board approved the permit.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review for Wamesit Lanes at 434 Main St. The company is seeking to add 44 parking spaces for employees, as well as a storage building. The town engineer will need an as built plan and sewer test pits for the project.
Board members discussed the new order pickup building for Tree House Brewing Co. at the Tewksbury Country Club site. Members expressed disapproval at the building’s dark charcoal color with copper accents; the main building is also expected to be painted in 2023.
Members said that the board may not even have jurisdiction over the color of the buildings, and suggested that the Select Board may have more leverage. The board will discuss a sign request next month.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 28, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
