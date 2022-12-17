TEWKSBURY — The TMHS esports team TMHS-RL won the MSAA Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association Esports Rocket League championships on Saturday.
The team outplayed the Shrewsbury High School CEOs to win the best of 7 series in Rocket League. Players Andy Harlalka, Peter Impink, and Toffy Beyloune played the Burlington High School Red Devils in the semifinals, winning four matches to none to advance to the finals against Shrewsbury.
The team, with advisor/teacher Sanford Arbogast, travelled to the Helix Esports facility at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The esports facility hosts tournaments and events for world-class gamers. The professional gaming center runs a LAN-based system, creating a level playing field for all gamers.
Players sit at consoles in an arena setting while announcers run the play-by-play and stream the game online. Players are surrounded by giant screens projecting the game as well.
TMHS-RL trailed Shrewsbury 0-2 in the 3v.3 matches, then reset and took the next four games in a row, employing a more defensive strategy. The Tewksbury team played well as a unit while Shrewsbury took a more solo approach.
Said Arbogast, “They were able to play like a team, and that is how you win games.”
Shrewsbury has dominated the high school esports events in recent years, having been to the finals six times. However, Tewksbury, whose program started in 2020, has now made the states for three seasons, and took the coveted first place trophy home this time.
Tewksbury previously placed second to David Prouty High School from Spencer in spring 2022 and second to Shrewsbury High School in fall of 2021.
Impink, a junior, was proud of the way his teammates stuck it out after the first two tough losses.
“We showed something in this final that we were missing in the last two,” he said.
Harlalka, a senior, said, “it was definitely really challenging, glad we were able to fix our mistakes and win four in a row.”
And sophomore Beyloune said “Win or loss, I was just glad to play and have fun with everyone, but winning made it feel just that much more fun and I’m proud of us for being able to pull through against our toughest opponent.”
The team has also qualified for the summer high school national tournament, to be played after the spring season in 2023.
Described as “soccer with cars,” Rocket League is a competitive, multiplayer video game. Players try to outmaneuver their opponents, using trick shots and strategy to score goals. The game is played around the world, and competitively at the high school, college, and professional levels.
Seasons run eight weeks in the spring and fall, with teams competing in a state pool of 30+ teams. TMHS-RL is looking forward to the spring season already.
