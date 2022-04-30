TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, April 28, 2022 the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class of 2022, Alek Cranston and Andrew Della Piana for receiving the April 2022 Hat’s Off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Alek Cranston, son of Svetlana and James Cranston, was nominated by TMHS faculty members Melanie Ryan and Kennan Daniels for his academic accomplishments, leadership qualities, and his kind, positive personality. His ability to command respect from both teachers and peers while being personable and connected to his fellow student body is part of what makes him a humble, yet effective leader.
Academically speaking, Cranston is more than just an outstanding student.
As Valedictorian of the Class of 2022, he carried a full class schedule that includes 10 AP (Advanced Placement) courses, achieving a perfect score on his Math MCAS and the highest grade level of 5 on his English MCAS.
Cranston is the recipient of the Rensselaer Medal for Math/Science Achievement, nominated for and participated in the Ashdown Chemistry Competition, and earned an impressive score of 1530 on his SAT college admissions test.
Within his Tewksbury Memorial High School community, Cranston has been an active member of the Math Team, the Russian School of Math, and the National Honor Society.
Outside of the halls of TMHS, Cranston has put his leadership qualities to good use on the fields of TMHS as the captain of the cross country team, the winter indoor track team and the spring track and field team. He is also the recipient of the Coach’s Award for both cross country and indoor track.
As a first generation American on his mother’s side, Cranston feels a strong bond with his Tewksbury community as well as his Ukrainian heritage, as he has many relatives that still reside in Ukraine.
Locally, Cranston has been active in the community as a member and Senior Patrol Leader of Boy Scout Troop 322, earning the Scouts highest rank of Eagle Scout.
Cranston has also done volunteer work at Strongwater Farms, and despite his full academic and athletic schedule, he somehow manages to find the time for a part time job as a host/serving assistant at the Red Heat Tavern.
Andrew Della Piana, son of Jean and Neil Della Piana, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Jim Sullivan for his dedication, professionalism and hard work regarding his broadcasting skills within the TMHS community as well as his involvement in the Town of Tewksbury and the Merrimack Valley Conference sports broadcasting community.
Hard work and dedication is evident in Della Piana’s academic career as he has maintained a regular position on the Honor Roll and the Principals List. He is also an active member of the National Honor Society.
Athletically speaking, Della Piana has achieved success in multiple sports at TMHS.
He is a three-year member of the TMHS baseball team, a four-year member of the TMHS golf team, and a four-year member of the TMHS hockey team. He is especially proud and grateful to be a contributing member of the 2022 TMHS hockey D2 state championship team.
Della Piana has put his athletic abilities to good use as a volunteer assistant coach for the Tewksbury girls softball league, a fundraiser for the TMHS girls basketball team, and as a member of the Peer Mentoring Program assisting with Core Training. His volunteer work also extends to being a camp counselor for the Tewksbury Public Schools Summer Program and the AlphaBest Summer Camp.
Despite all of these achievements on and off the field, Della Piana true talents shine when he is practicing his broadcasting skills.
Recognized as “The Voice of Tewksbury High Sports,” Della Piana is the Public Address Announcer for TMHS varsity sports, doing play by play broadcasting for TMHS basketball, soccer, hockey, and football. He also does play by play broadcasting for UMass Lowell athletics and is a sports journalist for Your Tewksbury Today.
As if this student athlete’s schedule wasn’t busy enough, Della Piana also works as a USA Hockey official and as an attendant at the Trull Brook Golf Course Pro Shop.
After graduation, Della Piana plans on attending Syracuse University majoring in Broadcast and Digital Journalism, and hopes to have a career as a play by play sports broadcaster on a major network.
Cranston is still deciding which college he will atend, but plans to study for a career in Mechanical Engineering.
As these two well deserved Hat’s Off Award recipients prepare to end their careers at TMHS, it is evident that their hard work, determination, and talents will bring them continued success in their future careers.
