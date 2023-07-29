The Tewksbury Select Board voted to approve two retail marijuana licenses

TEWKSBURY — The Tewks­bury Select Board met on July 18, 2023 at town hall.

The board approved a common victualler license application for Brothers Sports Bar & Grille at 553 Main St. Brothers has a lo­cation in Dracut and is purchasing the Skybox Sports Bar and Restau­rant. The restaurant will be more family-style than Skybox, and will seek a liquor license in the coming months.

The board set Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, as the date for special Town Meeting. The warrant will be open through Friday, Aug. 18, at 12:30 p.m.

The board discussed openings on various town committees and boards. Residents can apply on the town website to serve on the Conservation Com­mission, Economic Devel­opment Committee, Green Committee, Historic Com­mission, Local Historic District Study Committee, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Beautification Committee, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Ad­visory Committee.

The board voted to designate firefighter Michael Donovan as a special mu­nicipal employee to work as a traffic control guard for the Tewksbury Police Department.

The board took up the long-awaited designation of retail marijuana establishment licenses. With three licenses potentially up for grabs, eight pro-ponents completed the Sel­ect Board application pro­cess and passed Planning Board review, some of whom had been working towards the licensure stage for 10 months. Mem­ber James Mackey re­cused himself from the hearings.

“It’s reflective of what I believe is a competitive process. And I think that’s a benefit to the Town of Tewksbury,” said chair Todd Johnson. “I can also say that I know that my colleagues and I each did our own research and came to our own conclusions.”

Johnson said that financing, experience, and own­er-operator status played heavily into his decision. He expressed disappointment over anonymous mail­ings and form letters sent to the board.

“This in no way was a popularity contest.”

Member Jayne Wellman said she considered im­pacts to residents and revenue maximization in her decision.

“I have no desire to turn Tewksbury into the canna­bis capital of the Merri­mack Valley.”

Member Mark Kratman said that he visited sites in other towns and was largely focused on location of sites.

“I appreciate everybody coming forward to us, but I’m basing my vote on wherever I think is the best locations for our community.”

On each applicant, the board took a vote to either approve or deny the application. Sundaze (2504 Main St.), The Stories Company (2122 Main St.), and Com­munity Care Collective (1693 Shawsheen St.) were all unanimously denied li­censes.

Full Harvest Moonz (1 Main St.) and Bella Luna (890 East St.) were denied with Wellman voting against the motion in both cases.

Carbonear (2186-2196 Main St.) was denied with member Pat Holland voting against the motion.

Smyth Cannabis (1695 Main St.) was granted ap­proval for a license unanimously, and Lazy River (553 Main St.) was granted approval with Wellman voting against.

As conditions to appro­val, the two companies must complete a host community agreement with the town, and cannot change their location or transfer the license.

Applicants who were not granted a license can submit a new application to vie for the town’s third unawarded license.

The next regular meeting is sche­duled for Aug. 8, 2023. Re­sidents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Com­­­cast chan­­nel 99 and Veri­zon channel 33.

