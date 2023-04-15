As mid-April approaches, we find ourselves fully immersed in another New England spring.
April is infamous for its rain showers, and as unpredictable as New England spring weather can be, those April showers will inevitably bring those beloved spring flowers.
Yes, ’tis indeed the season for tulips, a sure sign that spring is here and summer isn’t far behind.
A great way to enjoy this tulip season is by bringing spring from outside to in with a vase of colorful tulips.
Typically, tulips have a very short growing season, so now is a prime time to enjoy cut tulips.
Although readily available in your local flower shop and grocery store, you may want to consider “pick your own” tulip farm options to fulfill your tulips needs.
Just like farm fresh produce, tulips that are picked straight from the farm offer variety and freshness that can’t be beat.
Luckily, there are several “pick your own” tulip farms in the area that offer fresh cut tulips and a rewarding, family-fun experience.
Cider Hill Farm, located at 45 Fern Ave. in Amesbury, has over 100k tulips scheduled to bloom this season, and offers pick your own tulips daily.
This season’s tulip crop is expected to be ready by late April and runs through mid-May.
Experience TulipFest, which is scheduled for the first two weekends of May at Cider Hill Farm, offering live music, hard cider, food trucks and family activities, as well as a bounty of tulip picking.
Advanced ticket purchase is required for both the TulipFest events and daily pick your own visits. To purchase tickets and check on crop and field conditions, visit www.ciderhill.com/tulipfest.
Ferjulian’s Farm, located at 7 Lewis St. in Hudson, features approximately 180,000 tulips for picking, and another 20,000 tulips that are left untouched for public enjoyment and photography.
Picking for this season is expected to be April 20 through May 8. Reservations are required and will start on April 15.
To find out more about field hours and conditions and to purchase reservations, visit www.ferjulians.com.
Tip Top Tulips, located at 20 Lowes Lane in Ipswich, is planning on being open April 20 through May 20, depending on the weather and crop progression. They offer thousands of pick your own tulips in a rainbow of colors.
Advanced ticket purchase is recommended. To make reservations or check crop conditions, visit www.tiptoptulips.com.
Golden Hour Tulip Farm, located at 128 Jerome St. in Berkley, offers 250,000 tulips planted on a spacious 20 acre farm.
Weather conditions will determine the exact date for opening, but they expect to be open by late April.
Tickets will begin to go on sale a few days before opening day.
Golden Hour recommends making reservations as early as possible, as they tend to sell out very quickly.
For information on the exact opening day and to make reservations, visit www.goldenhourtulips.com.
Wilson Farm, located at 10 Pleasant St. in Lexington, is expecting their pick your own tulip fields of 160,000 bulbs with over 40 varieties to be opening soon. This is Wilson Farms second year of having “pick your own” tulips, and this year’s crop is promising to be a beauty.
Tickets will be released in batches throughout the tulip growing season, and will be made available 3-5 days prior to tulip harvesting.
Check their website, www.wilsonfarm.com, for updated tulip field opening dates and ticket information.
When planning your tulip picking excursion, keep in mind that the unpredictable spring weather can greatly affect the start and finish time of the tulip growing season.
Tulips prefer cool, damp weather, so an unusually warm and sunny spring could translate into a shorter season of availability for locally grown tulips.
For those that have little or no tulip picking experience, it is a fairly easy process.
While some tulip farms require a clean cut with scissors or cutters when picking, it is best to pick tulips by firmly pulling them straight up out of the ground. Tulip bulbs may or may not be attached to the stem.
Depending upon the rules of each farm, some farms will allow you to keep the bulb and replant it at home, and others may require that the bulb is removed from the stem before purchase.
It is always best to clarify the rules of picking at the farm you choose before you head out to the fields.
The early spring season of April and May is the best and only time to take advantage of fresh, local tulips.
Colorful, freshly picked tulips will not only brighten your home, but warm your heart with a family fun experience that you can cherish for years to come.
