TEWKSBURY — In­door Yard Sales are coming back to the Tewks­bury Senior Cen­ter. A dedicated and hard-working group of seniors, led by Ginny Des­mond and the Friends of the Elderly group, are hoping to bring back many of the activities that used to be enjoyed at the senior center pre-COVID.

The kick off event will be the May 14 indoor yard sale at 175 Chand­ler St. The yard sale has always been a popular event and a profitable fundraiser. The Friends of the Elderly provide the seniors with the “ex­tras” that are over and above the department budgets for funding ac­tivities and services at the senior center.

The group is the fund­raising arm of the Sen­ior Center, much like the Friends of the Tewks­bury Public Library or the town Patriotic Com­mittee. The Friends of the Elderly formerly ran Bingo and 50/50 raffles and held events such as New Year’s parties and Roaring ‘20s nights, raising funds for the center.

An organized trip to Foxwoods casino in Con­necticut was a great success in April, and more trips will be forthcoming.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization incor­porated in 1978, the Friends work in conjunction with the Council on Aging Director to en­hance the purpose and programs of the center. The activities funded benefit senior residents by providing social op­portunities and play and stay connected to the community.

The yard sale event will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will be raffle items along with a 50/50 cash raffle. Tables are available for $20 each or two for $35, provided by the senior center. Tables are six feet by two-and-a-half feet in dimension. Vendors who reserve ta­bles may set up on Fri­day, May 13 from 1 - 3 p.m. if they choose.

In addition to “treasures” that might be found, there will be a baked goods table, and cold drinks, coffee, and breakfast and lunch items will also be available for purchase.

If you are interested in having a table, contact the senior center at 978-640-4480.

