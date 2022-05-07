TEWKSBURY — Indoor Yard Sales are coming back to the Tewksbury Senior Center. A dedicated and hard-working group of seniors, led by Ginny Desmond and the Friends of the Elderly group, are hoping to bring back many of the activities that used to be enjoyed at the senior center pre-COVID.
The kick off event will be the May 14 indoor yard sale at 175 Chandler St. The yard sale has always been a popular event and a profitable fundraiser. The Friends of the Elderly provide the seniors with the “extras” that are over and above the department budgets for funding activities and services at the senior center.
The group is the fundraising arm of the Senior Center, much like the Friends of the Tewksbury Public Library or the town Patriotic Committee. The Friends of the Elderly formerly ran Bingo and 50/50 raffles and held events such as New Year’s parties and Roaring ‘20s nights, raising funds for the center.
An organized trip to Foxwoods casino in Connecticut was a great success in April, and more trips will be forthcoming.
As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization incorporated in 1978, the Friends work in conjunction with the Council on Aging Director to enhance the purpose and programs of the center. The activities funded benefit senior residents by providing social opportunities and play and stay connected to the community.
The yard sale event will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will be raffle items along with a 50/50 cash raffle. Tables are available for $20 each or two for $35, provided by the senior center. Tables are six feet by two-and-a-half feet in dimension. Vendors who reserve tables may set up on Friday, May 13 from 1 - 3 p.m. if they choose.
In addition to “treasures” that might be found, there will be a baked goods table, and cold drinks, coffee, and breakfast and lunch items will also be available for purchase.
If you are interested in having a table, contact the senior center at 978-640-4480.
