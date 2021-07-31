TEWKSBURY — This Thursday, July 29, Kiss the Cook Mac and Cheese will be among the vendors present at the Tewksbury Community Market. Based out of Derry, New Hampshire, Kiss the Cook offers locally made macaroni and cheese for pick up, delivery, and shipped frozen.
Founded by Christine Catino, Kiss the Cook prides itself on using local and fresh ingredients in its mac and cheese.
“I care deeply about what my family eats and enjoys eating, so I hope to pass that along to other parents and their children,” Catino states on her businesses’ website. “Within my work in the food industry I have seen and learned the very best ways to make and care for food. I have made a vow to only make and treat my Mac and Cheese with the highest of standards.”
Kiss the Cook offers traditional, gluten free, and vegan mac and cheese, in 1 LB, 3 LB, 7.5 LB, and 15 LB sizes. Each size is packaged in eco-friendly, non-toxic, oven-safe containers. After being made, the mac and cheese is flash-froze, in order to eliminate the need for preservatives. Flash-freezing also prevents bacteria from developing during the packaging process, and keeps the mac and cheese at peak freshness.
To learn more about Kiss the Cook Mac and Cheese, visit their website: kissthecookllc.com or their Facebook page: Kiss the Cook Mac and Cheese to Go. With questions or to inquire about ordering, reach out via email: christinecatino67@gmail.com, or phone: 781-956-3059.
The Tewksbury Community Market will operate every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. between June 17 and Sept. 30. Due to two weeks of weather cancellations this month, the market’s season has been extended two weeks until the end of September.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
