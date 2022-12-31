TEWKSBURY — More than 40 Merrimack Valley residents gathered last Wednesday on the Tewksbury Town Common to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah with Rabbi Asher Bronstein of Chabad Lubavitch in Andover and light the town menorah.
Participants were treated to latkes (potato fritters) and applesauce, as well as sufganiyot, a type of puffy jelly-filled donut. Hanukkah follows the Jewish calendar, so dates move around each year, and was celebrated for eight days in 2022 starting Dec. 18.
Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, celebrates the 163 BCE rededication of a Jewish temple in Jerusalem reclaimed in battle. There was only enough oil to light the dedication lights for one day, but miraculously, the oil lasted for eight days and nights — thus the eight days of Hanukkah.
Tewksbury residents Ben and Alicia Amico-Isherwood were interested to participate in the tradition.
“We’re so excited to be here with the community and we look forward to learning more about the holiday,” she said.
The Tewksbury Fire Department was on hand to oversee the safe handling of fire for the event. A ladder truck was extended over the crowd, and firefighter Jake Brothers dropped gelt, or chocolate coins, for the children to collect.
“It’s great to bring the community together,” said State Senator Barry Finegold.
The event comes as antisemitism in the United States and across the world has hit record highs in the past several decades, with a steady uptick since 2016. In 2022, the Anti-Defamation League recorded 510 incidents of antisemitic vandalism, harassment and assault, 19 of which occurred in Massachusetts. According to the ADL, while Jews make up less than two percent of the US population, 60 percent of faith-oriented hate crimes are targeted at Jewish communities.
“The light gets us through the dark times,” said Tewksbury resident Jim Shainker. “There's a lot of hate and antisemitism but we have young, bright leaders. The light will continue forever.”
Rabbi Bronstein invited local Chabad community members, state lawmakers, and Police Chief Ryan Columbus and Fire Chief Joe Kearns to light the town menorah with a torch.
“Every day, we can do something,” said Rabbi Bronstein. “If you can do a good deed for another person, that spreads a bit of light.”
State Representative Vanna Howard lived in Tewksbury for several years and was excited to attend the menorah lighting for the first time and see the community embrace the tradition.
“It should be done everywhere,” she said.
“It shows Tewksbury is a place where everyone is welcome,” added State Representative Dave Robertson.
Erin Kelley, a member of the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Committee, attended the event with her family.
“We’re a multi-celebrant household,” she said. “It’s important for us to show our kids what community is all about, and it’s nice to do it right here on the town common.”
