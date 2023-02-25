TEWKSBURY — The GROW program at Tewksbury Hospital is ready to spring ahead this year with some new initiatives for both the campus residents and the wider Tewksbury community.
The Gardening Resources of Wellness program is run by Bob Baden and Emily Sherman-Foley. Launched in 2019, the program was the brainchild of Baden, who knew that combining the therapeutic benefits of gardening and a natural vocational training opportunity to program members and employees on the campus would be a win for the hospital and the program.
He’s never looked back. From renovating the greenhouses, to growing pollinator plants in cooperation with the Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee, growing plants for veteran’s memorials, and working on a Karner Blue Butterfly initiative, the greenhouse has been buzzing.
Baden explained that Karner’s need perennial lupine to thrive, and much of the native lupine has been removed, whether along our highways or due to development. Baden is looking to grow lupine to create areas where these butterflies can colonize; Karners are extirpated in Massachusetts; the butterflies are not extinct but they are no longer found in the state.
Baden is also teaming up with resident John Ryan to bring a Monarch butterfly program to the community. Ryan, a retired restauranter from Reading (and no relation to the Tewksbury pub), has been interested in helping the Monarch butterfly population thrive in Tewksbury.
Ryan, through simple research and walking the hospital property, observed native milkweed and became interested in the possibility of a Monarch butterfly station on the grounds. A chance knock on the door of the greenhouses, and Baden and Ryan became quick friends.
Formerly living in Wilmington, Ryan moved to Tewksbury and began growing Monarchs, milkweed, and other native pollinators in his yard as a hobby. Ryan shared that his father, at age 11 in 1944, was paid to collect milkweed pods to help the war effort.
“Milkweed silk was used in life jackets,” said Ryan.
Years later, when Ryan was a boy, his father related the story to him and it sparked his interest.
“If my father had not shared this with me, I’m not sure I’d even be aware of the Monarchs,” said Ryan.
Ryan said his father showed him how to replant the stem to keep the milkweed growing.
“Even back then, conservation methods were used,” said Ryan.
But the butterfly’s current reality has spurred him to action.
“Monarch numbers are crashing,” said Ryan, who feels that everyone can help the population by learning the right techniques to help plant and preserve habitat.
Monarch butterflies migrate from Mexico to the eastern seaboard and back each year. Creating a mass migration stop in Tewksbury would be a dream come true for Ryan.
Through education programs such as the one at the GROW Greenhouses, Ryan is hoping to inspire people to preserve and create habitats, even in their own backyards. Ryan is a volunteer with monarchwatch.org, and considers himself a hobbyist with a passion.
“I’m not claiming to be an expert, but I’ve learned a lot and can teach others to help the Monarchs,” said Ryan.
Part of Ryan’s work is to tag Monarchs so their migration can be recorded. A growing network of volunteers is working to make sure the Monarchs survive, and Ryan said even one person can make a huge difference in helping the population increase. Learning how to spot Monarch eggs, preserve them or relocate them to areas with native plants can make a positive impact, according to Ryan.
On Sunday, March 12 at 1 p.m., the public is invited for a 30-minute talk with a follow up Q&A with Ryan at the greenhouses on the grounds of Tewksbury Hospital on East Street. Ryan’s home-based Monarch way station is called The Monarch Ranch.
GROW greenhouses will be creating a monarch sanctuary with Ryan’s help, and is hoping area residents will do the same. Ryan is hoping to reach out to Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, the Garden Club, and work with the Tewksbury Community Garden to help create habitats, and Ryan even hopes to work with area businesses and developers to educate them about native plantings during the construction phase of their projects.
The program is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.