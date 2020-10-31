TEWKSBURY — Next Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, is Election Day across the United States. In addition to the presidential election between the Democratic ticket, consisting of Vice President Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris, and the Republican ticket, consisting of incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, there are many competitive state and local races.
Looking at the U.S. Senate race, voters will have the choice between incumbent Democrat Ed Markey, and Republican Kevin O’Connor. For U.S. Congressional Representative in the Sixth District, the candidates will be incumbent Democrat Seth Moulton and Republican John Paul Morgan.
Looking towards state races, Tewksbury residents living in precincts 1, 1A, 2, 2A, 4, and 4A will choose between incumbent Democrat Dave Robertson and Republican Alec DiFruscia in the race for State Representative of the 19th Middlesex District. Those living in precincts 3 and 3A will choose between incumbent Democrat Tram Nguyen and Republican Jeffrey DuFour in the race for State Representative of the 18th Essex District.
Those living in all precincts will have the ability to vote for Democratic incumbent Barry Finegold for State Senator of the Second Essex and Middlesex District. Finegold is running unopposed. Democrat Eileen Duff is also running unopposed for reelection as Councilor of the Fifth District. Democrat Tara DeCristofaro is running unopposed for reelection for Register of the Probate.
This year, there will be two questions on the ballot. Question 1, commonly known as the “Right to Repair,” would require that motor vehicle owners and independent repair facilities be provided with expanded access to mechanical data related to vehicle maintenance and repair. A “Yes” vote will provide motor vehicle owners and independent repair facilities with expanded access to wirelessly transmitted mechanical data related to their vehicles’ maintenance and repair. A “No” vote will make no change in the law governing access to vehicles’ wirelessly transmitted mechanical data.
Question 2 proposes implementing a voting system known as “ranked-choice voting,” in which voters rank one or more candidates by order of preference. If approved, ranked-choice voting would be used in primary and general elections for all Massachusetts statewide offices, state legislative offices, federal congressional offices, and certain other offices beginning in 2022. It would not be used in presidential elections, or elections for county commissioner, or regional district school committee member.
Voting “Yes” will create a system of ranked-choice voting, and voting “no” will leave election processes as they currently stand.
On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m To learn more about where and how to vote, visit the Town Clerk’s website: https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk/pages/election-voter-registration.
