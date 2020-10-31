Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — Next Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, is Election Day across the United States. In ad­dition to the presidential election between the De­mocratic ticket, consisting of Vice President Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris, and the Republican ticket, consisting of incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice Presi­dent Mike Pence, there are many competitive state and local races.

Looking at the U.S. Senate race, voters will have the choice between incumbent Democrat Ed Markey, and Republican Kevin O’Connor. For U.S. Congressional Rep­re­sentative in the Sixth District, the candidates will be incumbent Demo­crat Seth Moulton and Republican John Paul Morgan.

Looking towards state races, Tewksbury residents living in precincts 1, 1A, 2, 2A, 4, and 4A will choose between in­cumbent Democrat Dave Robertson and Repub­lican Alec DiFruscia in the race for State Rep­resentative of the 19th Middlesex District. Those living in precincts 3 and 3A will choose between incumbent Democrat Tram Nguyen and Re­publican Jeffrey DuFour in the race for State Rep­resentative of the 18th Essex District.

Those living in all pre­cincts will have the ability to vote for Demo­cra­tic incumbent Barry Fine­gold for State Sena­tor of the Second Essex and Middlesex District. Finegold is running un­opposed. Democrat Ei­leen Duff is also running unopposed for re­election as Councilor of the Fifth District. Demo­crat Tara DeCristofaro is running unopposed for reelection for Regis­ter of the Probate.

This year, there will be two questions on the ballot. Question 1, commonly known as the “Right to Repair,” would require that motor vehicle owners and independent repair facilities be provided with expanded access to mech­anical data related to vehicle maintenance and re­pair. A “Yes” vote will provide motor vehicle owners and independent repair facilities with expanded access to wirelessly transmitted mechanical data related to their vehicles’ maintenance and repair. A “No” vote will make no change in the law governing access to vehicles’ wirelessly transmitted me­chanical data.

Question 2 proposes im­plementing a voting system known as “ranked-choice voting,” in which vo­ters rank one or more candidates by order of pre­ference. If approved, rank­ed-choice voting would be used in primary and general elections for all Mas­sachusetts statewide offi­ces, state legislative offi­ces, federal congressional offices, and certain other offices beginning in 2022. It would not be used in pre­sidential elections, or elections for county commissioner, or regional district school committee member.

Voting “Yes” will create a system of ranked-choice voting, and voting “no” will leave election processes as they currently stand.

On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m To learn more about where and how to vote, visit the Town Clerk’s website: https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk/pages/election-voter-registration.

