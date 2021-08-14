During the dog days of summer we often need to refresh our body from the oppressive August heat. The same can be said for our minds.
Outdoor activities take up our time in the summer months, leaving activities of the mind, like art appreciation, for the colder months.
This August, the perfect mixture of art culture and outdoor, beachfront atmosphere can be found in the coastal town of Chatham.
Nestled in the elbow of Cape Cod, Chatham boasts a vibrant artist community with a full calendar of art events for the remainder of the summer.
Enjoy sun and artistic fun at the annual Chatham summer event “Art in the Park.” Every year a different coastal theme is chosen for this event, and works of art by local artists are displayed at the Kate Gould Park, located off of Main Street.
This year’s theme is “whales” and visitors to Chatham can view the many different interpretations of “whale art” while enjoying the fresh air and ambiance of this quaint, downtown park.
“Art in the Park” will be on display for the public from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
A fun and engaging Chatham tradition that goes hand in hand with the “Art in the Park” event is the popular “Oars in the Stores Scavenger Hunt.”
Wooden boat oars are painted by local artists, then “hidden” on display in a variety of shops throughout Chatham.
Scavenger booklets can be obtained at the Downtown Chatham Visitors Booth or at any participating shop in downtown Chatham.
Everyone who completes a scavenger hunt booklet will receive a prize from the Chatham Merchants Association.
At the summer’s end, all whale art and painted oars will be auctioned, with half of the proceeds going to local artists, and the other half to benefit the Chatham Merchants Associations investments within the community.
You can also experience local art at its best on the lawn of the First Methodist Church, located at 569 Main St. in Chatham.
The Guild of Chatham Painters exhibits works of art under the summer sun every Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through early September.
The art experience in Chatham is not limited to the canvas (or the wooden oar), as you can enjoy the artistic works of the silver screen at the iconic Orpheum Theater, located 637 Main St. in downtown Chatham.
The Orphem opened in 1916 as Chatham’s first and only movie house. Although completely modernized now, it still has that traditional, small town, movie house feel.
This small town movie house features not only first-run, major motion pictures, but also art house movies, independent film productions and documentaries, and the latest works by local filmmakers.
On Aug. 20 to 22, wrap up Chatham’s August art events at the 50th annual Festival of Arts, located just a quick five minute walk from Main Street, on Cross Street.
Hosted by the Creative Arts Center of Chatham, this event is a must see for avid craft and art lovers. This juried fine arts and craft festival features 120 artisans from around the country, and like many of the art events in Chatham, admission is free.
The dog days of summer are dwindling fast, but you still have time to plan a day or overnight trip to Chatham. Experience local art at its best while enjoying the quaint, New England charm of this seaside town.
Bidding for the Oars in Stores artwork auction begins on Aug. 21 and ends on Sept. 10. To bid on oar artwork, visit www.chathaminfo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.