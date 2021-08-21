Hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire is appealing to people for a host of reasons. Part of the 48 4,000-foot peaks in the Granite State, Mount Liberty falls at number 18, with an elevation of 4,459 feet.
Located in Lincoln, New Hampshire, Liberty is part of the Franconia Range, abutting the iconic Flume Gorge and Mount Flume.
A quintessentially New England climb, visitors will encounter young growth pines, ferns, and a lush green groundcover. Bubbling brooks crisscross the trails, and natural erosion leaves a perpetually changing landscape.
Near the summit, the trail passes the tree line into the alpine zone; the exposed granite face is home to a fragile ecosystem of flora and fauna. Keep an eye out for wild blueberries growing in the bush, but remember to stay on the path.
The trail is rated difficult and is likened to a stair machine, with endless boulders to be stepped over or around, and few points of interest to break up the ascent. Hikers who make it to the summit are rewarded with dramatic cloudscapes and stunning vistas, even on overcast days.
The 360-degree view sweeps over the Franconia Ridge, offering sights including nearby Mount Flume.
Mount Liberty is characterized as best suited for the experienced hiker as it is a challenging trek. Visitors who attempt the climb via the Liberty Spring Trail will traverse seven miles out-n-back from the trailhead along the Franconia Notch Bike Path; those who opt to continue on from Mount Liberty to Mount Flume and down the Flume Slide Trail will hike a 10.2 mile loop.
This is known as “peak bagging,” a way to summit multiple mountains with a single major ascent.
Liberty is part of the Appalachian Trail, stretching from Mt. Katahdin in Maine to Springer Mountain in Georgia. Visitors will likely encounter “thru-hikers” trekking north or south — a general rule on the trail is to allow the person hiking uphill to pass.
Preparation is key to a successful hiking experience. Visitors should be sure to bring enough water and food for the day, and should plan to return to their vehicles before dark. In this area, it’s essential to pack weather gear as well since even on an otherwise pleasant day, storms can move in fast and change conditions dramatically in a few minutes.
Mount Liberty’s trails are challenging, but are well-maintained, clean, and visibly marked. Start at the trailhead along the Franconia Notch bikeway just north on the Flume Visitor Center. The parking lot for this hike is at the Whitehouse Trailhead Parking Lot, off exit 34A on I-93 in Lincoln, New Hampshire.
