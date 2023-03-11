Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at town hall to ad­dress two re­tail marijuana proposals.

The board conducted a site plan review for The Stories Company’s proposed retail marijuana dispensary at 2122 Main St. “Donuts Village,” next to Donna’s Donuts, will in­clude a 5,400 square foot building to be split between a dispensary and a retail or restaurant space.

The proponents’ presenting team included canna­bis attorney Val­erio Ro­ma­no and former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis as a security consultant; Da­vis is a Tewks­bury resident. The proponent plans to replace the sidewalk on Main Street and may add el­ectric vehicle chargers in the future.

Board members large­ly responded positively to the plan.

“Do you think having a cannabis store would de­ter someone from mov­ing in next to you?” asked member Vinny Fratalia.

Romano said that the proponent hoped to find an appropriate use to go next to the retail store.

“The downstream revenue for communities that host cannabis re­tailers is fairly significant,” he ex­plained. “It could be some­thing of a boon for that business as well as other ones… people come in and have money in their pockets to spend. Input from the board on what that use might be would be wel­come as well.”

Chair Steve Johnson no­ted during resident comments that the de­cision was made at Town Meet­ing to zone the south village district.

“We’re not going to say, ‘This shouldn’t be here,’” he emphasized.

First to speak was Jim Lyons, an Andover resident who owns Dan­di-Ly­ons across the street. Ly­ons represented Tewksbu­ry as a state representative from 2011 to 2018 be­fore losing re­election to current Rep. Tram Ngu­yen; he was recently de­nied a third term as party chair of the MassGOP.

Lyons raised concerns about the suitability of a retail marijuana es­tab­lishment in the area considering neighboring “fa­mily-friendly” bu­sinesses such as his own and said that such an establishment would present traffic problems in the area.

Johnson said that the board already required a traffic study. Johnson and Lyons went back and forth, with Johnson reminding Lyons to keep his comments strictly focused on the building design or traffic.

While Lyons claimed he could not attend Town Meeting where marijuana zoning was approved, as an Ando­ver resident, out of town visitors are routinely granted permission to speak on the Town Meeting floor.

Lyons’ wife Bernadette Lyons, stood up to raise concerns that patrons would be smoking marijuana in the parking lot.

“What is it, recrea­tional marijuana? Are they going to be able to use it, like, in their cars?” she asked.

Johnson reminded her that she had not been recognized to speak and that people are not permitted by law to use marijuana products in the parking lot of es­tablishments. The board continued the discussion to its next meeting.

The board also conducted a site plan re­view for Col­lective Pre­mium Can­na­bis at 1693 Shawsheen St, a current contractor yard. The company uses preor­ders to complete pickups quickly. Collec­tive Premium Cannabis owns retail es­tablishments in Billerica and Littleton, experience which CEO Dave Gi­an­netta cited in the proposal.

Giannetta said that he projects a one-year timeline from the point of signing a host community agreement with the town to receiving final appro­val from the state’s Can­nabis Con­trol Commission. Much of the property will still be used as a contractor site. Town officials re­quested a master signage plan and a fron­tage sidewalk. The board continued the discussion to its next meeting.

The next meeting is sche­­­­­­duled for March 13, 2023. Re­sidents may find previously recorded meet­­­ings at youtube.com/Tewks­bury­TV. The meet­ing may be view­ed on Com­cast channel 99 and Veri­zon channel 33 or at­tend in person at town hall.

