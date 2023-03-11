TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at town hall to address two retail marijuana proposals.
The board conducted a site plan review for The Stories Company’s proposed retail marijuana dispensary at 2122 Main St. “Donuts Village,” next to Donna’s Donuts, will include a 5,400 square foot building to be split between a dispensary and a retail or restaurant space.
The proponents’ presenting team included cannabis attorney Valerio Romano and former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis as a security consultant; Davis is a Tewksbury resident. The proponent plans to replace the sidewalk on Main Street and may add electric vehicle chargers in the future.
Board members largely responded positively to the plan.
“Do you think having a cannabis store would deter someone from moving in next to you?” asked member Vinny Fratalia.
Romano said that the proponent hoped to find an appropriate use to go next to the retail store.
“The downstream revenue for communities that host cannabis retailers is fairly significant,” he explained. “It could be something of a boon for that business as well as other ones… people come in and have money in their pockets to spend. Input from the board on what that use might be would be welcome as well.”
Chair Steve Johnson noted during resident comments that the decision was made at Town Meeting to zone the south village district.
“We’re not going to say, ‘This shouldn’t be here,’” he emphasized.
First to speak was Jim Lyons, an Andover resident who owns Dandi-Lyons across the street. Lyons represented Tewksbury as a state representative from 2011 to 2018 before losing reelection to current Rep. Tram Nguyen; he was recently denied a third term as party chair of the MassGOP.
Lyons raised concerns about the suitability of a retail marijuana establishment in the area considering neighboring “family-friendly” businesses such as his own and said that such an establishment would present traffic problems in the area.
Johnson said that the board already required a traffic study. Johnson and Lyons went back and forth, with Johnson reminding Lyons to keep his comments strictly focused on the building design or traffic.
While Lyons claimed he could not attend Town Meeting where marijuana zoning was approved, as an Andover resident, out of town visitors are routinely granted permission to speak on the Town Meeting floor.
Lyons’ wife Bernadette Lyons, stood up to raise concerns that patrons would be smoking marijuana in the parking lot.
“What is it, recreational marijuana? Are they going to be able to use it, like, in their cars?” she asked.
Johnson reminded her that she had not been recognized to speak and that people are not permitted by law to use marijuana products in the parking lot of establishments. The board continued the discussion to its next meeting.
The board also conducted a site plan review for Collective Premium Cannabis at 1693 Shawsheen St, a current contractor yard. The company uses preorders to complete pickups quickly. Collective Premium Cannabis owns retail establishments in Billerica and Littleton, experience which CEO Dave Giannetta cited in the proposal.
Giannetta said that he projects a one-year timeline from the point of signing a host community agreement with the town to receiving final approval from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission. Much of the property will still be used as a contractor site. Town officials requested a master signage plan and a frontage sidewalk. The board continued the discussion to its next meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 13, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.