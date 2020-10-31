TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Oct. 22, the Tewksbury Rotary Club virtually honored TMHS members of the Class of 2021, Mihir Bagul and Alys­sa Boudreau for re­ceiving the October 2020 Hat’s Off Award.

The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Me­mo­rial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.

Mihir Bagul, son of Mak­ta and Amar Bagul, was nominated by TMHS Principal, Jon Bernard, for his impressive academic and community service record.

Upon hearing of his nomination, Bagul said, “I was surprised to re­ceive the nomination, which quickly turned in­to excitement. I am grate­ful to Mr. Bernard for nominating me.”

Bagul’s academic ca­reer at TMHS includes taking 11 AP (Advanced Placement) classes over the past four years, and multiple academic awards, with the most recent be­ing the 2020 recipient of the Harvard Book Prize.

Outside of the classroom, Bagul stays just as busy with extra-curricular and athletic activities.

Bagul holds the position of President of TMHS DECA, Co-Presi­dent of National Honor Society, Captain of Mock Trial Team, and membership in the TMHS Math Team.

Bagul has also been an active member of both the TMHS Track Team and Boys Tennis Team.

Helping the community has also been a priority for Bagul, partnering with Sponsor-a-Basket to raise over $800 for the Tewksbury Food Pantry and co-organizing a cloth­ing drive for Catie’s Clo­set during the ongoing pandemic.

Bagul is taking it all in stride while trying to man­age this unusual school year.

“So far, senior year has been quite different, but after six months by my­self, I am happy to see most of my friends again,” said Bagul. “I am enjoying the Hybrid Model where I can be in the school building which al­lows me to interact with everyone.”

Alyssa Boudreau, daughter of Diane and Donald Boudreau, was nominated by TMHS Faculty member Donna Boudreau-Hill, for her strong motivation and sincere attitude that she applies to both her school work and her community.

“I feel honored for being nominated for this award,” said Boudreau. “I know there are so many intelligent and driven people in my grade that could have been nominated, so it feels really good!”

Extra-curricular activities for Boudreau include membership in the Nation­al Honor Society, Student Council and the TMHS Track and Field Team.

Involvement in her community takes on many different roles for Boudreau, as she participates in the NHS Tutor Program, and has volunteered at the TMHS Applefest and the MSPCA Summer Camp.

Between school and community work, Boudreau al­so holds a part time job at the Tewksbury Market Bas­ket and Four Oaks Golf Course.

Even with a full schedule, Boudreau is not letting this unconventional school year slow her down.

“I’m handling the beginning of my senior year of high school by allotting time for maintaining a good GPA, applying to college, and working as much as possible.”

As for after graduation, Bagul hopes to pursue a career in Investment Bank­ing or a related field and Boudreau is leaning tow­ards a career in marketing, but notes that could change.

Regardless of their fu­ture paths, these two Hat’s Off Award recipients are headed in the right direction.

