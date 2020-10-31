TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Oct. 22, the Tewksbury Rotary Club virtually honored TMHS members of the Class of 2021, Mihir Bagul and Alyssa Boudreau for receiving the October 2020 Hat’s Off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Mihir Bagul, son of Makta and Amar Bagul, was nominated by TMHS Principal, Jon Bernard, for his impressive academic and community service record.
Upon hearing of his nomination, Bagul said, “I was surprised to receive the nomination, which quickly turned into excitement. I am grateful to Mr. Bernard for nominating me.”
Bagul’s academic career at TMHS includes taking 11 AP (Advanced Placement) classes over the past four years, and multiple academic awards, with the most recent being the 2020 recipient of the Harvard Book Prize.
Outside of the classroom, Bagul stays just as busy with extra-curricular and athletic activities.
Bagul holds the position of President of TMHS DECA, Co-President of National Honor Society, Captain of Mock Trial Team, and membership in the TMHS Math Team.
Bagul has also been an active member of both the TMHS Track Team and Boys Tennis Team.
Helping the community has also been a priority for Bagul, partnering with Sponsor-a-Basket to raise over $800 for the Tewksbury Food Pantry and co-organizing a clothing drive for Catie’s Closet during the ongoing pandemic.
Bagul is taking it all in stride while trying to manage this unusual school year.
“So far, senior year has been quite different, but after six months by myself, I am happy to see most of my friends again,” said Bagul. “I am enjoying the Hybrid Model where I can be in the school building which allows me to interact with everyone.”
Alyssa Boudreau, daughter of Diane and Donald Boudreau, was nominated by TMHS Faculty member Donna Boudreau-Hill, for her strong motivation and sincere attitude that she applies to both her school work and her community.
“I feel honored for being nominated for this award,” said Boudreau. “I know there are so many intelligent and driven people in my grade that could have been nominated, so it feels really good!”
Extra-curricular activities for Boudreau include membership in the National Honor Society, Student Council and the TMHS Track and Field Team.
Involvement in her community takes on many different roles for Boudreau, as she participates in the NHS Tutor Program, and has volunteered at the TMHS Applefest and the MSPCA Summer Camp.
Between school and community work, Boudreau also holds a part time job at the Tewksbury Market Basket and Four Oaks Golf Course.
Even with a full schedule, Boudreau is not letting this unconventional school year slow her down.
“I’m handling the beginning of my senior year of high school by allotting time for maintaining a good GPA, applying to college, and working as much as possible.”
As for after graduation, Bagul hopes to pursue a career in Investment Banking or a related field and Boudreau is leaning towards a career in marketing, but notes that could change.
Regardless of their future paths, these two Hat’s Off Award recipients are headed in the right direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.