TEWKSBURY — In this year’s School Committee race, Deb Wall is one of four candidates competing for one of two open seats.
Though a resident of Tewksbury for roughly 20 years, Wall is originally from the Long Island area. She received a degree in Education from SUNY-Oneonta, in central New York, and she currently works as the Director of Human Resources at a local biotech. Her two children attend schools in the Tewksbury Public School system.
Inspired to run in order to work towards a positive culture shift in the working relationship of those in the district, Wall plans to work towards enhancing communication and organizational planning as it exists in the current administration.
Wall notes the presence of a toxic culture between the administration, parents, and teachers, in which stakeholders tend to talk over each other rather than constructively listening to each other.
“In Tewksbury, we spend a tremendous amount of time speaking about what the other stakeholder is or is not doing,” Wall said. “We need to stop, step back and reevaluate what we are doing. We need to repair relationships and take steps to create an environment that draws people to Tewksbury rather than push them away. If we do not stop this agenda and take the necessary steps to reverse the damage that has been done to date it will affect all of the stakeholders.”
Wall notes that transparency and clear planning and organization are instrumental to necessary in order for communication and general relations to be productive for stakeholders.
Looking at her run for School Committee, Wall emphasizes her decision to enter the race was motivated by her desire to take meaningful action towards the change she hoped to see, and provide a new perspective to the committee.
“I am not in this election for myself,” she said. “It was easy to sit behind a keyboard and voice my concerns and let them float away on the internet. It is a lot harder to do the right thing and stand up and say enough. It is time for a fresh perspective on education in Tewksbury. It is time to say the status quo is no longer good enough.”
To learn more about Wall’s campaign, visit her campaign Facebook page: Deb Wall for Tewksbury School Committee. If anyone would like to have a one-on-one conversation, the page’s direct-message feature is open.
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. With any questions, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355.
