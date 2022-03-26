TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for an in-person meeting on March 14, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were in attendance.
The board reviewed a site plan special permit and land disturbance permit for Trull Brook Golf Course at 160 & 170 River Road. Owner Roy Trull and his consultants Dave Plunkett, Meera Cousens, and Jim Hanley explained that proposed changes to the property seek to respond to shifts in the market to remain competitive.
The planned changes, including a new parking lot and converted tennis hangar, will allow the course to “present services in a more orderly fashion” and be “better for the neighborhood.” The existing parking lot will be reserved for tournaments and the new parking area will be for daily golfers.
The lot will be realigned and reconfigured for a total of 334 parking spaces, with a new stormwater management system.
Trull hopes to start construction in the fall, but the timeline will be partially determined by construction costs, including the price of materials. Trull is planning to add restaurant space, a new clubhouse, and golf simulators in the place of four existing indoor tennis courts.
Chair Steve Johnson urged residents to look at the “bigger picture… if you don’t help businesses grow and do well, what goes in [that property] if this isn’t there? A good portion of this is [zoned] R40 — that means houses. When we do this we have to think about the bigger picture, too. That’s one of the reasons why I don’t have an issue with what’s in front of me.”
Member Vinny Fratalia thanked Trull and his family for the usage of free tee times at the course by the varsity golf program at Tewksbury Memorial High School, a team on which his son played and he previously helped coach.
Resident Michelle Bakke of Yorkie Way, located directly across from the course’s driveway, was “taken aback” by the design of the new entrance. She explained that she and neighbors have lost several mailboxes and have experienced motor vehicle crashes in the area due to speeding cars.
She voiced concerns about summer curfew hours and drinking and driving; she requested increased signage and a potential sidewalk to serve as a buffer between the road and houses.
Johnson proposed increasing internal controls for the parking lot, such as speed bumps.
“You’re going to want something to keep people at a slow speed,” he said.
Plunkett requested an expeditious process for the permit approvals, noting that “time is money” for Trull. He expressed that the proponent would be looking for a vote at the board’s next meeting.
“If you can get yourselves squared away with the town engineer, there’s not much more we’re involved in,” Johnson said.
The board continued the discussion to March 28.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 28, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
