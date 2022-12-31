WILMINGTON — Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand led a presentation of the school department budget for 2023-2024 at the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night. He began by acknowledging the fact that the budget is subject to ongoing challenges related to the pandemic and learning.
Some of these challenges were meeting the expanding needs of the district’s educational community, trying to best support the social-emotional wellbeing of students as well as learning, the end of COVID-19 grants, and other significant budget drivers.
The budget guidelines used for this year’s budget said that appropriate funding needs to be provided for essential services and improving special educational services while also continuing to drive curriculum and instruction. Brand relayed that he gave school leaders the instruction not to include new positions unless it was an emergency or legal concern, and that any non-salary items’ cost should remain flat.
Next year’s budget drivers are meeting the expanding needs of students, meeting the district’s contractual obligations, planning for special education tuition, increased transportation costs, and the end of COVID-19 grants.
Director of Student Support Services Alice Brown-LeGrand repeated a sentiment from the previous meeting affirming that the town is committed to educating students in the district.
She expressed data has shown that students educated in-district have a better outlook when they are educated among their peers. She also spoke to the fact that out-of-district private special education tuitions could increase by up to 14 percent this year.
With more students moving into the district who Wilmington needs to pay for, they will have 62 out-of-district placements next year. They’re expecting an increase in this area of more than $700,000.
Director of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero attested to the increase of transportation costs by about $110,000. He reported that the district is seeking a new contract for next year and has received two bids from bus companies so far.
Brand went on to name all of the positions that the school department created out of Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief Fund (ESSER) grants from COVID-19 including family engagement specialists, general education tutors, school counselors, and educational assistants.
“We firmly believe that each of these provides value and continued function for operation,” he continued.
The educational assistants, he added, are tied to special education programming.
While the state has seen an overall significant decrease in enrollment, Brand displayed numbers showing Wilmington’s enrollment 70 students above their original projection. However, they continue to lose students between 8th and 9th grade, and he said that this year’s 8th grade class started out small. This has led to decreased numbers at the high school, although he also said that some students this year returned to the high school from technical schools.
Brand addressed the idea of staffing increase while enrollment is decreasing. He explained that they have seen an increase in the need around special education such as educational assistants and other support staff such as psychologists and social workers. Ruggiero later described the need for additional family engagement specialists, general education tutors, and educational assistants mainly for Strides programs. The overall staffing numbers will be increasing by 4.3 full time equivalents to 493.75 total.
Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott then discussed the budget proposed for elements including licenses, professional development, and curriculum and intervention materials. Some of these elements are required as a result of the recent Equity Audit and middle and high school program reviews. The professional development budget also includes the cost of mentorship for teachers and staff.
Elliott also mentioned how the need for math intervention was identified at the elementary level and supported with math tutors funded by the budget and by grants. With the ESSER grants now running out, they would propose moving three tutor positions into the budget and using the rest of the grant with the other two.
“We are seeing improvement and learning recovery from grades 3-5 in math, but we still have significant work to do to reach where I know we can be,” she explained.
The overall budget would increase by 4.98 percent with these current numbers, with a 7.54 percent increase in non-salary items and 4.33 percent increase in salary items. Other proposed updates for next year are to replace projectors and upgrade the intercom system at the elementary schools and replace a van.
Brand shared that their next steps will involve conversations with the town manager to understand what the town can support.
Committee member Stephen Turner referenced that this budget increase of five percent is less money considering that inflation is seven percent.
Melissa Plowman asked if there could be more explanation of the need for the family engagement specialists and how the community is engaging since they want to add more to the budget. David Ragsdale also wanted to make sure that they show the real value of the positions that the district is extending through the budget while the ESSER grants end.
Plowman wondered what population of students are requiring out-of-district placements. Brown-LeGrand answered that these are historically elementary students whose needs exceed what the district can provide.
Jay Samaha said he would be interested to see how a user fee for the bus would impact the budget. Brand replied saying that they do know that about 67-70 percent of the district utilizes the bus on a regular basis.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson asked if the increase of 14 percent for out-of-district placements could be an over-projection. Ruggiero confirmed that this could be the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.