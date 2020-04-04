TEWKSBURY — The Board of Selectmen met on March 24, 2020, in their first online meeting to discuss changes in town business in response to the coronavirus.
The board reviewed COVID-19 updates. Town Manager Richard Montuori explained that while there have been no changes to public safety, town offices are operating on skeleton crews for the time being.
“Anyone who has the ability to work from home is working from home,” Montuori said.
The DPW will be responding to emergencies and the senior center will still be providing Meals on Wheels. Montuori encouraged residents to visit the COVID-19 section of the town website and to sign up for Code Red to receive updates.
He also mentioned that residents can view a list on the website that outlines all of the restaurants in town that are providing take-out or delivery meals, and that small business resources are available on the website: www.tewksbury-ma.gov.
The annual town election, originally scheduled for April 4, was up for discussion due to social distancing and isolation practices. Montuori explained that legislation was passed by the state legislature to allow towns to postpone their elections.
The Town Clerk recommended that the election be moved to May 16, 2020. The ballot cannot change, and may be viewed online at the town’s website. The board approved the move.
As of the time of the selectmen’s meeting, legislation had been filed in the state legislature to allow select boards to move the date of their town meetings in the absence of a moderator.
Current law dictates that only the Town Moderator may move the date of Town Meeting; former Town Moderator Jayne Wellman was elected to the select board last spring and surrendered the role. Keith Rauseo served as an appointed moderator at the past two town meetings, but only served during those meetings and cannot change the dates.
Montuori explained that both he and the town counsel felt comfortable allowing the board to vote to change the dates subject to the statewide legislation passing. The board voted to move annual Town Meeting to June 1 and special Town Meeting to June 3.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 7, 2020.
