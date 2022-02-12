TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for an in-person meeting on Jan. 31, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Vinny Fratalia joined the meeting via WebEx.
The board recognized the recent hiring of new administrative assistant Jackie Powers.
Town Planner Alexandra Lowder shared that she and board members Vinny Fratalia and Bob Fowler toured the new fire station on Main Street on Jan. 26. The project is nearing substantial completion with a projected date of Feb. 4; the fire department plans to operate out of the new station in the first week of March pending the final finishes and furniture orders.
Lowder updated the board on a recent concept plan review for 60 Highland View Road. At the board’s Jan. 10, 2022 meeting, consultant Matt Hamor and Tony Beams of Dutch company Zordi outlined preliminary plans for a “high tech greenhouse” to incorporate “robotics and sustainable technologies in order to efficiently grow perfect strawberries” in a research and development setting.
Lowder explained that the proponent is seeking a variance for side yard setbacks granted by the Zoning Board of Appeals; the decision is under draft and should be filed with the town shortly before moving forward with the site plan.
Lowder also discussed several opportunities for future sidewalk installations, noting that there are two sections missing along Main Street between Victor Drive and the Wilmington town line: in front of Balance Spa and in front of First Colonial Building Plaza at the corner of Main and Livingston.
“Completion of these segments of sidewalk would bring Tewksbury closer to the vision proposed in the most recent master plan” adopted by the Planning Board in 2016.
Lowder added that pedestrian signal updates are needed at Livingston and Main, which would improve access to an LRTA bus stop as well as resources like grocery stores and healthcare centers. Lowder shared that filling in the gaps would also make the town eligible for grant money.
Board members asked Lowder to investigate cost estimates for filling each of the sections.
The board approved a site plan special permit and special permit for the town center overlay district and groundwater protection district for Carolina Properties at 30 East St. in a 4-1 vote after several months of discussion.
The board returned to a discussion on a modification to site plan special permit/use special permit request at 1768 & 1788 Main St. by 1768 Main Street Realty Trust, represented by Dick Cuoco and Meera Cousens. Cuoco and Cousens explained that the proponent’s goal is to provide additional parking spaces by restriping the lot; the modification will add 21 spots with no increase in lot surface. Members asked that a directional sign be replaced in the process.
The board approved waivers and the modification request.
The board discussed its scheduled Feb. 14 meeting, which currently has no agenda items and one tentative item. Depending on any other agenda items that are added, the board may cancel the meeting; updates will be posted on the town website at www.tewksbury-ma.gov.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.