The perfect summer getaway may be closer than you think. Located just 90 minutes north of the Merrimack Valley, Portland, Maine is a nearby travel destination that feels worlds away. This charming coastal city remains a critical seaport for the region and combines history with a modern touch.
Though Portland is the biggest city in Maine by a wide margin, it is the namesake of the much larger and better known city in the Pacific Northwest. The story goes that in 1845, the two founders of Portland, Oregon each wanted to name the new city after his respective hometown: Boston and Portland, Maine.
In a coin toss, Portland won, and the west coast settlement would grow into one of the country’s most populous areas. If you’re conducting online research on places to visit, do be careful that you’re looking in the right Portland to avoid disappointment.
Portland’s downtown is easy to navigate, and there are several information centers to help you make the most of your visit. Get lost in the historic cobblestone streets as you explore charming boutiques and unique merchandise, including tote bags made from used boat sails, vintage clothes and kitsch, and practically everything you could want with a lobster theme.
There’s no shortage of galleries to peruse, and local artists have been capturing the beauty of Casco Bay for decades in painting, craft, and sculpture.
Portland’s food culture has developed into one of the most sought-after dining scenes in New England. Duckfat is a popular institution by the waterfront churning out — you guessed it — duck fat-fried frites, or Belgian fries. Poutine, sandwiches, and milkshakes round out the menu.
Cheese Louise is just a quick walk away, offering family-friendly fare as well as artisanal, locally inspired grilled cheese sandwiches.
No trip to Portland is complete without a stop at The Holy Donut — put this early on your itinerary as you’ll want to avoid a sellout. This popular spot churns out delicious gourmet donuts made from riced potatoes for maximum fluffines and moisture, with vegan and gluten free options.
Flavors rotate, and the offering includes creative choices such as maple, honey lavender, blueberry lemon, and dark chocolate sea salt.
Beat the heat by getting out onto the water — Casco Bay is directly accessible from downtown Portland. Casco Bay Lines offers ferry service from Portland to Great Diamond Island, Peaks Island, Chebeague Island and more, all at reasonable roundtrip rates. Bring your bikes to enjoy a day trip of exploration, or book a weekend at an island inn.
The crown jewel of the Portland coastline is Portland Head Light just south in Cape Elizabeth. The oldest lighthouse in Maine, the station was commissioned by George Washington and was completed in 1791. Situated in 90-acre Fort Williams Park, this is the perfect spot for a seaside picnic; remains of the fort, which was used throughout both world wars, take visitors through the site’s history of harbor defense and anti-aircraft weaponry.
With a small beach at Ship Cove and a number of scenic viewpoints, Fort Williams Park offers some of the most beautiful, sweeping vistas of Casco Bay, making for a memorable and quintessentially Maine experience.
Portland is a fun and easy day trip for exploring coastal Maine. Learn more at www.visitportland.com.
