TEWKSBURY — As the holidays approach, the risk of overdose due to opioids and other substance use disorders increases. As part of a regional collaboration, Front Line has been working to raise awareness of this public health crisis by offering free trainings for the public.
“Carrying Narcan is one way the public can help save a life,” said Front Line executive director Matthew Page-Shelton.
Centered in the police departments of Tewksbury, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, and Tyngsborough, the focus of the initiative is to address mental health and substance use in a holistic way. Front Line uses a three-tiered response model of prevention, crisis response and recovery.
The regional police collaborative began in 2016 as a pre-arrest jail diversion program. The group’s partnerships provide the opportunity for clinicians to be embedded in the police departments. The goal is to get mental health services and/or substance use treatment for persons in crisis and divert them from emergency rooms and possible criminal charges.
Part of the outreach that Front Line provides includes training of the public about Narcan. Narcan, or naloxone, is a nasal spray for the immediate reversal of an opioid overdose. Narcan is not a cure but it can help mitigate the effects of an opioid overdose until help arrives.
It is critical that anyone who encounters a person with a suspected overdose call 911 immediately even if Narcan has been administered. An overdose is a medical emergency requiring immediate medical attention. Training can help the general public recognize the signs of an overdose.
A person experiencing an overdose may appear drowsy or sleepy, have clammy skin, have shallow breathing which can sound like snoring, and may have nails or lips that are blue.
Front Line is bringing two free training sessions to the Public Health Museum in Tewksbury on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. and on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m., 365 East St. Registration can be found at publichealthmuseum.org. For more information about Frontline visit frontline.crediblemind.com.
