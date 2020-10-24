TEWKSBURY — There is no denying the therapeutic benefits of gardening. Getting your hands in the soil, tending to plants, the satisfaction of a bloom. A new program on the campus of Tewksbury Hospital is not only bringing those benefits to anyone in residence, it is also breathing new life into some old greenhouses and paying homage to a vintage planting guide.
The GROW — Gardening Resources of Wellness — program is run by Bob Baden and Emily Sherman. The program was the brainchild of Baden, who was already providing gardening services on the campus. When the opportunity to create a program using the greenhouses came into view, Baden knew that combining the therapeutic benefits of gardening and a natural vocational training opportunity to program members and employees on the campus would be a win for the hospital and the program. The project launched in June of 2019.
Funding from the Justice Resource Institute paid for the re-roofing of the greenhouses and Baden said it was incredibly challenging.
“There are only a few places who do this kind of work,” and Baden, through his enthusiasm and demonstration of the goals of the program, convinced Orlando Greenhouse to do the work at cost. Now the greenhouses are a place to work year ’round, and “a historic landmark is back in service.” said Baden.
Programs are run in the one greenhouse that is not roofed at this time, perfect for COVID conditions due to their open air flow. Baden said Tewksbury Hospital has provided masonry, electrical work, HVAC and some plumbing when needed, as well.
Adolescent males in the CenterPoint program on the grounds of Tewksbury Hospital receive intensive therapeutic care for the full scope of their psychological, behavioral and clinical needs. Baden said the idea of participating in the GROW program is to channel behavior issues into meaningful and productive energies that result in beautiful plants and flowers ready to sell. Baden is a horticultural therapist by training and has seen incredible results.
“We have a step up program called Transcend where the students earn more and more responsibility,” said Baden.
It has been a keen incentive which is working. Baden said that since the program began, he has not heard “no” from any of the kids. The students benefit independently, but are also working well in teams, according to Baden.
The greenhouse and planting experience “has become a real equalizer,” he said.
Funded by a grant from the Tewksbury Congregational Church’s Tareila Missions Grant Program, Baden, in addition to the greenhouse project, was able to follow the 1950s-era planting guide of Tewksbury Hospital gardener Stuart Cogswell. Cogswell’s hand written seed chart, bound in an old leather book, has mesmerized the program participants.
“They really have an appreciation for the care and detail that Cogswell took in documenting the plantings,” said Baden.
Baden also said that the students are working on a pickle project; growing cucumbers, learning to pickle them, creating the jar labels, and creating a plan to sell them at the greenhouses.
“It is just so positive,” he said.
The program, which is volunteer-based, grew 70,000 plants last year and Baden expects to triple that next year. He puts in 65-75 hours a week and admits it’s been a challenge working around the limitations of COVID-19, growing and selling cut flowers and annuals. The group grows what is needed on the campus, too, and is currently growing 240 varieties of plants and flowers.
Baden hopes that in the future, community groups could engage and benefit from the program as well.
The greenhouses are open to the public Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Greenhouse Road on the campus and Baden welcomes residents to come by and purchase cactus gardens, house plants, and mums. Cash is only accepted right now and donations are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.