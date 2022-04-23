TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on April 13, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.
Following the April 2 annual town election, the committee reorganized. Bridget Garabedian was appointed chair and Keith Sullivan was chosen as vice chair. New member Kayla Biagioni-Smith was chosen as clerk, following a tradition to appoint the top vote-getter in the most recent election to the position.
The committee held a moment of silence for former North Street principal Angela D. Kimble, who passed away last month at the age of 54. Kimble joined the North Street in 2009 and served as principal for 10 years. She worked most recently as special education coordinator at Brayton Elementary School in North Adams.
The committee welcomed post commander Vinnie Oliva of VFW Post 8164 to recognize students for their award-winning essays on patriotism. Ryan School student Olivia Jensen and Wynn Middle School student Katelyn Murphy won the Patriot’s Pen competition, and TMHS student Brooke Bunyan won the Voice of Democracy competition.
The committee welcomed members of the TMHS DECA team and advisor James Sullivan to celebrate recent wins at the Massachusetts State Career Development Conference. Four students qualified for the DECA international competition in Georgia: Mia Gaglione and Ava Gilligan won for their presentation in the Project Management Community Giving category, and John Regolino and Michael Sullivan won for their presentation in the Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making category.
Jack Stadtman was recognized for being the first member in TMHS DECA history to be a four-year state qualifier; Stadtman was also recognized for serving two years as TMHS student representative to the committee and gave his final update.
District special education director Rick Pelletier gave a presentation on dyslexia services. In reaction to the state’s 2018 dyslexia law, the district is working to build up literacy and instruction materials to support special education students with a specific focus on developing specialized instruction.
Pelletier’s goal is to “build capacity for interprofessional collaborative practice to improve the quality of educational services for students with dyslexia and/or developmental language disorders.”
Through a grant-funded collaboration with speech language pathologists from Massachusetts General Hospital, the district developed a survey for staff to inform a strategic plan. The district is seeking to develop a shared understanding of evidence-based assessment practices.
Pelletier sees opportunities for more active training in the areas of oral and written language development, and wants to address basic knowledge and misconceptions of speech language disorders.
Interim Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan reported that central offices have moved out of the Center School and into the old fire station; a new directory has been posted online and the old building is in abatement. The area will be fenced off during the summer for demolition, but teachers will still have access to the Ryan School during the summer; the site will be ready for fall without disrupting bus lanes or parking at the Ryan, and an occupancy permit for the new elementary school and central offices is expected to be issued for November.
Theriault-Regan put out a call for volunteers for the annual PAC All Night Long graduation celebration. She also encouraged high school students in grades 10-12 with an interest in health careers to apply for the Public Health Museum’s Outbreak! summer program, featuring discussions and workshops with public health experts and college students.
Theriault-Regan shared that district coaches recently attended the attorney general’s virtual Call to Action to Address Hate and Bias in School Athletics. She also thanked the district’s IT team and staff for successfully facilitating MCAS testing.
Finally, Theriault-Regan informed residents that the district annual art show will be held at TMHS on May 6 and 7, along with the annual band and chorus concerts.
Business Manager Dave Libby reported that the town warrant has been released ahead of Town Meeting; future changes can be made through future budget transfers. The committee voted to approve the $70 million school budget.
The committee discussed an open meeting law complaint from last summer, in which the office of the attorney general found that the committee did not violate open meeting law. Sullivan said that the committee should look at the costs to the district of determinations on complaints and public records requests, which he called “exorbitant.”
“This is time and money and resources that we are taking away from our top administrators,” he said, adding that the district should look at hiring someone to handle requests. “It’s a waste of time and resources.”
Member Nick Parsons disagreed with Sullivan’s assessment and suggested that the committee look at its own practices regarding transparency to reduce the need for public records requests.
“What are we doing [as a committee] to address these parties’ issues?” he asked, citing requests as “an outlet [for residents] to express themselves because another one isn’t available to them.”
The committee voted to approve changes to the school handbooks for TMHS, the Wynn, and the Ryan; handbooks will be posted on the district website with dynamic links. The committee also voted to approve the 2022-2023 register periods and to set the last day of school for Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
The committee voted not to participate in the school choice program, and voted to appoint Keith Sullivan and former committee member Shannon Demos to represent the School Committee on the elementary school building committee pending select board approval.
The committee discussed an Innovation Pathways grant from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education; the $15,000 needs to be spent by June 30 to support the district’s pathway of engineering. The district is partnering with UMass Lowell to provide a camp program to expose students to engineering career pathways.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 11, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
