TEWKSBURY — The Town of Tewksbury has begun its catch basin cleaning which includes the removal of trash and sediments collected in the storm drains. According to the Department of Public Works, catch basin maintenance is important to prevent blockages and minimize the amount of pollutants entering the storm drain system.
Stormwater eventually discharges into local streams, wetlands, and waterways and does not go to the water treatment plant for processing. Catch basin cleaning is also part of the town’s ongoing efforts to fulfill the requirements of the EPA’s NPDES MS4 Stormwater Regulations. Through the establishment of the Stormwater Enterprise Fund, the DPW is hoping to conduct this cleaning and maintenance process each year.
In addition, storm drains and their feeder pipes are being inspected. As part of the project, drains are being cleaned using clamshell buckets and are inspected using video inspection robots.
“This is important to look for cracks and to keep the stormwater flowing,” said Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman.
Debris and sediment settle in the pipes, and a water jet is used to clean out the material. Then, a robot with video capabilities surveys for cracks and failures.
“Drainage is critical to keep water off of our roadways,” said Hardiman.
One day during the project, members of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Robotics team were able to visit the work site and learn about the robot and even use the controls. Students were able to view footage of roots being cleared from pipes and learn about different types of robotic attachments, such as a pontoon for high water use.
Students watched technicians swap out different size wheels for the robot and learned about various real world scenarios for the robot’s usage. The location for this work includes portions of Cayuga Road, Catamount Road, Town Hall Avenue, Lakeview Avenue, Bay State Road, Vernon Street, Maplewood Avenue, Temple Street, South Street, and Glenwood Road according to the town’s engineering website.
Project managers Andrew Stack and Randy Burley facilitated the student’s visit.
The DPW reminds residents that there should only be “rain in the drain,” and that chemicals, dog waste, and trash do not belong in storm drains. Trash and debris block the drainage flow of water and introduce toxins into the town’s wetlands and streams.
For questions, contact Andrew Stack, project manager, at astack@tewksbury-ma.gov.
