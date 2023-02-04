There is not a more breathtaking sign of winter to witness than the sight of two, beautiful red cardinals soaring above a blanket of freshly fallen snow.
As quintessential to New England as this scenario may be, the truth of the matter is that not just here in New England, but throughout our nation, the month of February is probably the most difficult time of year for our wild bird population.
That is why on Feb. 23, 1994, Congressman John Porter announced that February would become National Bird Feeding Month.
The month of February was chosen to bestow this title upon because February is typically the most difficult month for wild bird survival in the United States. This is due to low availability of natural food sources, as well as cold temperatures and bad weather conditions. Snow cover can also lessen a bird's natural camouflage, making them easier targets for predators.
National Bird Feeding month also hopes to educate and encourage the community to provide food, water and shelter to benefit the wild bird population.
Although one third of the adult population in the United States regularly feed birds in their own backyards, there is still a great need for wintertime bird feeding.
Feeding assistance is necessary for birds in the winter months because the wild bird’s diet is compromised with the shortage of weed seeds and insects during the winter season.
Some may feel that providing food for wild birds will make them become fat and lazy, and no longer hunt for their own food, but this is a false school of thought.
Wild birds will in fact continue with their natural pursuit of hunting for food, but access to a bird feeder will provide extra nutrition that may be missed when natural food sources are unavailable during the winter months.
Whether you are a die-hard bird lover or a novice to the wild bird world, February is the perfect time to get involved in supporting the local wildlife bird community.
The best way to start your support for the local wild bird population is to put up a bird feeder in your yard.
There are many different styles to choose from, and feeders often come in different colors and decorative aesthetics. However, the biggest difference between bird feeders is that they are made to attract different types of birds by holding different types of food.
Although it is true that birds will always enjoy the most popular form of human-fed food, the scattered handful of breadcrumbs, most birds will also enjoy a mixture of peanuts and seeds or live foods like mealworms or wax worms.
However, it is important to always inspect food well before offering it to the birds.
When offering live food, such as mealworms, be careful not to serve dead or discolored worms, as they can cause serious health issues.
Also avoid milk or salted nuts and foods, as birds can not digest milk or salt.
The best foods to leave out for wild birds are seed mixtures specifically made for the wild bird population. These can be found at most hardware and grain supply stores.
Suet is also a favorite for wild birds.
Suet is the hard fat found around beef kidneys and loins, and provides much needed protein and fat to birds in the winter months, and is best served in a suet feeder (which resembles a small cage, and can be hung from a tree or window sill).
Suet is a particular favorite food for woodpeckers, chickadees, jays, and starlings.
Despite wedding day rumors that uncooked rice is hazardous to birds, the truth is that rice is a helpful part of a wild bird’s winter diet, regardless of whether it is cooked or uncooked. However, most species do prefer cooked rice over uncooked rice.
A suet feeder is a good choice to hold sticky, cooked rice to feed to the birds in your yard.
Bird feeders should be kept near the bird's natural shelter, such as trees and shrubs.
When placing your bird feeder, be aware that other animals, such as squirrels, racoons, or even bears, may try to help themselves to your bird food buffet.
Unwanted visitors are most prevalent during the spring, summer and fall months, but it is best to keep feeders hung from a high overhang of a shed or garage roof, or on top of a smooth pole, making it more difficult for trespassers to climb.
Cold winter temperatures also make it a struggle for birds to find a non-frozen drink of water.
If possible, consider installing a heated bird bath, otherwise a large bowl of warm water placed outside daily will also be beneficial to your feathered friends.
After installing a bird feeder, you may want to invest in a bird book.
Bird watching and bird feeding go hand in hand, so this winter may be the perfect time to take up a new hobby.
Against the backdrop of the winter snow, birds are easy to identify, and with the help of a pair of binoculars, bird watching can be enjoyed from the warmth and comfort of your kitchen window.
Each year the National Bird Feeding Society focuses on a different theme to celebrate National Bird Feeding Month.
This year’s theme is “FULL UP,” encouraging everyone to keep their bird feeders filled and ensure that the bird population is kept full and satisfied this winter.
As we enter the height of the winter season, consider participating in National Bird Feeding Month.
Keep your bird feeders full, and your binoculars close at hand. Enjoy the sights of many happy bird species that gather at your full feeder this winter, and you are sure to be rewarded with a delightful song of praise from your feathered friends this spring.
