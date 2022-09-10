TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Aug. 22, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall.
The board endorsed an approval not required plan at 2500 & 2504 Main St. The former Sal’s Pizza property has been vacant for years, but buyers have been deterred by title issues affecting access to Route 38. A land court judgment enabled an access easement through 2504 Main St.
Town Planner Alex Lowder shared updates on several pending projects, sharing that Pera Grill is now open at 1060 Main St. and Starbucks is planning to open in September at 1800 Main St. Tree House Brewing is working on obtaining licensing to begin selling craft beer at the former Tewksbury Country Club, and La Vida Dolce, a new bakery at the old Santander Bank branch, is moving forward with interior construction.
In addition, Brelundi, an Italian kitchen moving into the former Mirabella’s Bakery, has submitted building plans, and Eco Auto, which plans to sell electric vehicles, has obtained an auto license and building permit.
Lowder also updated the board on the town’s new housing production plan. The town is expected to fall below its 10 percent affordability threshold once the 2020 Census is certified, which was a deciding factor in the 40B project proposal at Ames Pond.
The town plans to maintain a goal of at least 0.5 percent annual subsidized housing production through a combination of infill development, transit-oriented development, adaptive reuse, and mixed use developments. Lowder noted that housing affordability and availability affects families who are above the affordability threshold.
She added that the town will be conducting public outreach efforts to gather input from residents on housing goals and strategies.
The board returned to a site plan special permit and land disturbance permit application from Trull Brook Golf Course at 160 & 170 River Road. Owner Roy Trull’s plan includes expanded restaurant space, golf simulators, and 334 new parking spaces. The board approved the application contingent upon Trull meeting any additional requirements from Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman.
The board continued a discussion on a site plan review for S & C Realty Investment Co., LLC, for a car wash at 1879 Main St., the former Funland site, to the Sept. 12 meeting.
The board continued an ongoing discussion with Atlantic-Dracut Realty LLC on a site plan review, land disturbance permit, and special permit application at 30 Commerce Way to the Sept. 12 meeting.
The board reviewed a sign special permit application from the Town of Tewksbury for 135 Pleasant St. The board approved a waiver for a full color electronic message sign for the new Center Elementary School.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
