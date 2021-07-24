TEWKSBURY — The annual Tewksbury Team Hope Walk hosted by the Huntington’s Disease Society of America Massachusetts and Rhode Island Chapter is returning this year on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Tewksbury Hospital to raise awareness and donations for a cure.
On their website, the nonprofit organization dedicated to making life better for those affected wrote that Huntington’s disease is a fatal brain disease affecting over 40,000 Americans. Its symptoms are described as having Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and ALS at the same time. The disease is also genetic and has a 50 percent chance of being passed from parent to child. There is currently no cure for Huntington’s disease.
The Team Hope Walk began in 2007, according to the HDSA press release. One of HDSA’s largest fundraising events for Huntington’s disease research, the walk takes place in more than 100 cities nationally.
Chair of the Tewksbury Team Hope Walk Committee Mike Miller has been involved with organizing this specific walk for the past five years, but he’s been working with the HDSA Massachusetts chapter and the national committee for much longer than that.
Miller became an advocate for Huntington’s disease the moment that he learned how it affected his family. He shared that his sister was the first in his family to be diagnosed when she was in her 40s. After a series of misdiagnoses, she was given a genetic test at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
She spent the last five years of her life in a nursing home after falling and breaking her neck and passed away at the age of 60. Besides his sister, he mentioned several other connected diagnoses in the family on his father’s side.
As an advocate, he would commit to raising money and raising awareness for the disease that he watched his sister go through.
“Part of what we try to do is raise funds for research to hope that someday they’ll find a cure,” he explained. “Not a lot of people know about the disease.”
His longtime role on the board for HDSA Massachusetts and connection to Tewksbury led him to choose this walk as part of his responsibilities.
One reason he appreciates the Tewksbury walk is that Tewksbury Hospital, the location of the event, houses patients with Huntington’s disease.
“[The patients] look forward to it,” he continued. “Having people supporting them makes them feel like they’re not alone.”
He mentioned that the patients come out to see the walkers. With last year’s walk being virtual, these patients haven’t seen this show of support since 2019. However, the 2020 walk still raised $42,000.
Tewksbury resident and Team Hope top fundraiser Dan Kieran shared the story behind his own Huntington’s diagnosis and involvement with HDSA. It was after he retired and suffered four falls that the disease behind his repeated ticks was finally identified last June. Since then, he’s received treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital.
He then joined the campaign with HDSA through various Team Hope Walks. Last year, he raised the most money out of anyone in the entire country for Team Hope, and he’s participating again this year.
“If I can get people to get out and raise money, I’m willing to do that,” Kieran said.
He started with a Facebook page for his walking team, called Dan’s HD Destroyers. He also sold t-shirts to friends and family and asked them to make donations.
Huntington’s Disease Society of America is honoring Kieran at a gala on July 29 for being the top fundraiser of 2020. He wrote in an email that he’ll be speaking at the gala about the importance of fundraising and seeking support through research.
As the first person diagnosed in his family, he also disclosed that the disease has a high possibility of affecting his children and grandchildren, who have yet to be tested.
“I want to raise funds and awareness not only for my family… but also for other families who have it or don’t know that they have it yet,” he said.
He views increasing awareness for Huntington’s as a way to address the underdiagnosis and stigma surrounding it while also creating movement toward finding a cure.
In addition to the sponsored walk around the Tewksbury Hospital campus, the event will consist of a lunch and a silent auction. There will also be a DJ. All of the proceeds raised will go toward the mission and services of the HDSA. Miller noted that the 2019 walk raised $47,000 from between 250-280 participants, and in 2021 they’re hoping to raise even more than that. He encouraged anyone to make a team to join the walk, donate, or show support in any way they can. The fundraising walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.
More information and links for donations or registration can be found at https://hdsa.org/thwtewksbury. Checks made out to HDSA with memo: “Tewksbury walk” can also be mailed to HDSA Massachusetts/Rhode Island Chapter P. O. Box 95142 Newton, MA 02495.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.