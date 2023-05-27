TEWKSBURY — For the last 14 years, the Knights of Columbus in Tewksbury have been putting on a special celebration for people with cognitive and physical disabilities in the Merrimack Valley. Known as the GSP Knights prom, over 100 participants from ages 18 to 80 gathered at Tewksbury Memorial High School last week to enjoy a special night of food, dancing and fun.
Kathy Keohane, whose husband Paul started the event, said that many volunteers come together to make the special night happen.
“My husband was Grand Knight at the time and learned that another community was putting on a prom specifically for people with cognitive challenges,” said Keohane. “Paul brought the idea back to Tewksbury and knew it was something that the Tewksbury Knights should do.”
Keohane and the other female volunteers are considered social members of the Knights. The Knights of Columbus are a Catholic fraternal organization.
The event was hosted at the Tewksbury Country Club for many years, but with the sale to Tree House Brewing Company, the Knights were without a venue.
“The country club put on a wonderful event — the room was beautiful and they provided us with tablecloths and support staff. Even when they transitioned to a catering operation, they provided food for the clients, staff, and caregivers,” said Dan Morris, another organizer of the prom.
When the Knights needed a new location, the Tewksbury Public Schools stepped up and offered the gymnasium to the group.
“The school has been incredible,” said Pauline King, a former school principal in Tewksbury and board member of RARA, one of the participating organizations.
And while no one wishes to take credit, it is thanks to frontline organizers like Keohane, Morris, Mary Toppin, King, and others that have made the special prom happen once again.
According to former Grand Knight Mike Bello, the Tewksbury Knights receive support from area councils, including Chelmsford, Billerica and Andover. Fuddruckers of Reading provided hot dogs, rolls and cookies, Anthony’s of Tewksbury provided food support, Utz provided chips, and Winchester Dermatology Associates provided items for the swag bags.
Fresh Looks salon in Tewksbury, a supporter for the last six years, provided hair, makeup, and manicures for 22 clients, free of charge just for the event.
“It just makes everyone happy,” said salon owner Sheryl Liggiero, who along with Kelly Sullivan, brought a team of stylists together. “Tewksbury is a great community, and giving back is our pleasure.”
Organizers covered all the prom details right down to prom pictures. Attendees could have their photos taken in front of a festive backdrop with friends and then the pictures were printed on the spot. Keohane’s family members ran the photo table and put each picture in a frame for the attendees.
Over 100 clients from disability groups in the Merrimack Valley participated, including RARA from Lowell and The Plus Company from Tewksbury. A group from Lawrence was supposed to attend but had trouble securing transportation.
“We usually have 120-140 people at this event,” said Morris.
Trinity Ambulance of Lowell provided EMTs on site, and the techs even got in on the conga line. DJ Alan Labella provided the tunes and handled the master of ceremonies duties, and volunteers including the TMHS National Honor society, Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks, and other community members, making the night a huge success.
Attendees danced the night away and Keohane said with a smile
“We’ve even had a few proposals each year.”
If you are interested in supporting this event next year, please reach out to Kathy Keohane at katiekay415@yahoo.com.
